Red Oak ISD asks students and staff to self-report a positive COVID test during break.

As Red Oak students and staff enjoy their winter break, the district has given safety suggestions and guidance to report any positive COVID cases in the interim.

"First, I want to say ‘Thank You’ to each and every member of the Hawk family! Your dedication, grit, character, and service have been tested this past year. And, as Hawks do, you have come through with flying colors," shared Superintendent Brenda Sanford. "But, COVID is still a serious matter, and we do have some information to share! Please know that the safety and security of our students, staff, and families will always be our top priority."

Now through Jan. 4, 2021, all staff and students will need to click on the links to self-report a positive COVID-19 case. COVID-19 questionnaires have been linked on ROISD's website for students and staff, with two different links.

As of Dec. 17, Red Oak ISD had reported 63 total COVID-19 cases – 10 from staff and 53 from students. These cases are only .93 percent of the campus population.

The ROISD COVID-19 Dashboard will be updated when students return from break.

According to a news release, "Red Oak ISD has reviewed the recent CDC released information about possibly reducing quarantine time for exposed individuals. We have also consulted with the Ellis County Local Health Authority and we will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any updates as necessary ... In the meantime, ROISD will continue to adhere to the 14-day quarantine period."

Students are set to return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

"Thank you all for your flexibility and support throughout this school year. I wanted to wish you all a very happy holiday season and an even happier new year," Sanford said.

To view updates from ROISD, visit https://www.redoakisd.org/Page/1 .