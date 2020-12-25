Sims Library closes but holds winter reading challenge for new year.

On Dec. 8, Nicholas P. Sim Library closed their doors temporarily to the public, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. However, community members are still able to check out books and get involved with reading challenges and events hosted by the Library through virtual means.

"Curbside Pickup and After Hours Locker Pickup will remain available. We apologize for the inconvenience; the safety of our patrons and staff are our first priority," shared the Sims Facebook page.

Although the doors are closed, community members can still look forward to the upcoming winter reading challenge, which will begin in the 2021 new year, taking place from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31.

"During the month of January, Sims Library will be competing against libraries and schools all across the nation in Beanstack’s Fourth Annual Winter Reading Challenge: #BooksLikeUs," shared Sims Library through social media.

"Let’s show them how our patrons devour books at Sims Library!," the library promotion reads. "We challenge each of you to read at least 10 hours during the month and keep track of your reading on our Beanstack site."

"For the fourth year in a row, Beanstack presents the Annual Winter Reading Challenge. Simon & Schuster’s Books Like Us program will sponsor the challenge, which supports public libraries and school systems throughout the United States. The publisher will award book collections and virtual author visits to the winning libraries and schools," shared Beanstack through its website.

Community members can register at https://simslib.beanstack.org/reader365 by creating an account or logging in with an existing one. Folks can download the "Beanstack Tracker" app to log on via a smartphone.The app is available from both the iTunes Store and the Google Play Store.

The recent fall challenge ended on Dec. 11, which was started for the first time this year. That challenge began Sept. 21.