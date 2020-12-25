The Waxahachie Firefighters Association receives donation for their pink shirts.

On Friday, Dec. 18, H-E-B in Waxahachie presented a donation of $1,780 to the Waxahachie Firefighters Association from the pink shirts that were sold for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

These pink shirts are usually sold every October to benefit the Dinah Weable Breast Cancer Foundation. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the same shirt design from last year was sold again.

In October, the Waxahachie Fire Department shared that the shirts would be available for purchase at the local H-E-B. "This year, the Waxahachie Fire-Rescue Pink Out shirts will not be sold at the Fire Stations due to COVID-19. Instead, they are available at Waxahachie H-E-B while supplies last. Proceeds benefit mammograms for local women in need. Get yours while they last!," stated the Waxahachie Fire Department on their Facebook page.

According to Ed Konick, the president of the Waxahachie Firefighters Association, 120 shirts were sold this year, which is lower than previous years.

A portion of the check from H-E-B will be presented to the Weable Foundation after the holiday season. The Weable Foundation has been in effect for 15 years, providing free mammograms for Ellis County.

"We are extremely grateful for H-E-B and their continued support to us and the community," shared Konick. "We will give $900 to the Weable Foundation and the rest into our benevolent fund. Our benevolent fund is for our own FF’s who are diagnosed with cancer every year. This account has taken a big hit this year, but we are looking forward to making that up next year."

Pink shirts will likely be sold next year, but there has been no confirmation.