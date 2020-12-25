Feed the Fight has shared goods in appreciation for Baylor Scott & White healthcare workers.

Throughout the month of November and December, Feed the Fight has partnered with community organizations to bring appreciation and holiday cheer to Waxahachie Baylor Scott & White healthcare workers fighting at the COVID-19 front lines.

The first outreach took place on Nov. 11, with the Waxahachie Rotary Club as the first organization to partner with Feed the Fight.

"Since we started in November, we have delivered 10 care packages to Baylor," shared Melissa Chapman, coordinator for Feed the Fight. "The Waxahachie Chamber, Ellis County Title, Bridge of Hope Counseling Center, Servpro, Waxahachie Symphony and the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office are just a few of the donors who have stepped up to support these heroes in scrubs."

Since November, Baylor Scott & White has received more than 1,000 sweet and salty treats from local organizations who have showcased their appreciation to the hospital staff.

"They’ve donated cookies, cupcakes, popcorn, snack bags, and other sweet and salty treats to give our healthcare workers a pick-me-up. Often, these come from small businesses like Jordan’s Pop Corn and Ollie Cakes," Chapman said. "It’s a win-win when donors are able to buy from local businesses to provide their donations."

"I was able to show our team members how much our community cares. Thank you to the Waxahachie Chamber for donating goody bags through Feed the Fight - Waxahachie and showing us our community supports us," shared Will Turner on the group's Facebook page.

Additionally, on Christmas Eve, Feed the Fight delivered Christmas cheer to the Baylor Scott & White healthcare workers.

According to a news release, "Anonymous community donors are providing Christmas Cookies and words of good cheer to thank and encourage the hospital staff who have worked day and night to help those in our community with COVID return to their families."

Due to safety precautions, donations are delivered to Baylor staff in the hospital lobby, and will then be delivered throughout the hospital.

Feed the Fight was organized to support the more than 350 Baylor Scott & White Hospital healthcare workers on the COVID-19 front lines in Waxahachie.

As of Monday, Ellis County has reported 10,613 total COVID-19 cases and currently has 377 active cases in the county, according to the Texas Health Trace Platform (THT). There have been 140 reported deaths and 10,096 recoveries.

To stay updated with the organizations partnership with Baylor Scott & White in Waxahahcie, visit https://www.facebook.com/feedthefightwaxahachie .

To see updates on COVID-19 reports in Ellis County, visit https://www.co.ellis.tx.us/992/COVID-19-Dashboard .