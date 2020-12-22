OnRamps students from Faith Family Academy visit UT Austin

Daily Light report

On Dec. 16, Faith Family Academy’s OnRamps students visited the University of Texas at Austin.

While at UT, the students toured the campus and met with OnRamps program leaders.

According to a news release, "OnRamps was established in 2011 with the mission of increasing the number and diversity of students who engage in learning experiences aligned with the expectations of leading universities. The program affords transformative learning experiences that meet college standards, incorporate innovative pedagogy, foster technology-enhanced education, and diffuse aligned college experiences."

The students then received their official University of Texas at Austin shirts. The shirts will be able to be worn as part of their school uniform.

OnRamps provides distance education courses via a dual enrollment model to more than 38,000 students across Texas — more than half of whom would be first in their families to earn a bachelor’s degree.

Students in this program are from the Oak Cliff and Waxahachie campuses.

The program was designed by UT Austin faculty, with Faith Family Academy’s 13 courses spanning STEM, Arts, and Humanities. The college credit portion is transferable to any Texas public higher education institution.