A bench has been donated in memory of Waxahachie High Senior Austin Elbert.

A bench, placed in Richards Park, was donated in memory of Waxahachie High School senior Austin Elbert, who died from a fatal car crash earlier this year.

The bench was donated by Americase Fabrication and the Class of 2001, reading "In honor of Austin Elbert: A devoted WHS student, athlete, and friend to many."

The bench includes Elbert's baseball number 17, and his signature taken from his driver's license.

"We're excited about that. We're doing more. We're actually going to have a tree planted in front of the school, in honor of Austin," shared Waxahachie Principal Tonya Harris.

A new oak tree is being donated to the school and will be planted in between the front entrance and Harris' office. A small plaque will be added next to the tree, in memory of Elbert.

The Waxahachie baseball team will also be honoring Elbert at each one of their games, as Elbert was a member of the team.

Additionally, WHS plans to honor Elbert at graduation with the class of 2021 come May.

"We are still honoring him at graduation," said Harris. "The signs that we had made for the seniors last year for graduation, I'm having those made again this year, and Austin will have one and then we will have someone walk and he will get an honorary diploma at graduation."