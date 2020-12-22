Salvation Army of Ellis County got a boost in toy donations from Waxahachie firefighters.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, toys were delivered and distributed from the Waxahachie Fire Department to the Salvation Army of Ellis County, after a month-long toy drive.

The fire department began its toy drive on Nov. 19, accepting donations at every fire department in Waxahachie.

"It’s hard to put a number to the amount of toys, but I can tell you that the city came through this year," stated Waxahachie firefighter Julio Hernandez. "We were able to collect toys at all locations, and the toy collection at Walmart was a great success. We are going to be able to help approximately 35 families along with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and (Forgotten) Angels!"

Toys were collected through Dec. 18. The toy drive has been a long-standing tradition for more than 30 years, beginning in the 1980s.

"Thank you to the Waxahachie Fire Department for helping the Salvation Army of Ellis County," shared the Salvation Army of Elis County through its Facebook page.

According to Major Helene Wildish, approximately 300 toys were delivered to the Salvation Army.

"They [the toys donated] were to help the Forgotten Angels, and the Waxahachie Fire Department also filled Angels for those whose didn't meet the deadline for the Salvation Army Angel Tree." shared Wildish. "It makes us feel good that we're able to help children in need this Christmas. Especially during the COVID, there were a lot of families that needed help because there families have lost their jobs. There's people directly affected with COVID-19 and we're able to fulfill those needs to those children and those families."

Wildish understands that this year has been tedious for many and is appreciative of the efforts the community went above and beyond for.

"I just wanna say thank you to the community who helped with all of the Forgotten Angels, and i wanna say thank you to the Waxahachie Fire Department, who collected toys. And thank the whole community because it was all the community that came together and collected toys so that we could help with the toys," shared Wildish.

Although many families were blessed with the toy donations, Wildish shares that the Salvation Army is still in need of donations to aid the community for the incoming new year.

"Due to COVID, our donations are also down this year because of COVID or having to help more people with other things throughout the year. Right now, our donations are down by $40,000," said Wildish. "That's also gonna help the amount we can do for our community here in the Ellis County, throughout this next year as well."

To give or for more information, visit https://salvationarmyntx.org/