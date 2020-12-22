Wright joins colleagues in calling for GAO report on school reopenings.

A request from Congressman Ron Wright

Washington, D.C. – On Friday, Congressman Ron Wright (R-TX) joined a letter led by Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Tom Tiffany (R-WI) requesting the Government Accountability Office (GAO) report on how states and school districts have used federal CARES Act funding to reopen elementary and secondary schools.

The request stated:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented disruptions to American education. Many of the nation’s school districts have been closed to in-person learning since the spring and some school districts have not announced any plan or timeline for reopening in 2021. Millions of American children have not been in a classroom since the spring. A recent report from NWEA demonstrated that significant learning loss has already occurred. That report also pointed out that initial data could be understating learning loss because of missing data from some of our nation’s most vulnerable students,” said the Members of Congress. “Congress and the American people want assurances that funds are being used to address the urgent need to reopen schools and support remote learning while schools are closed.”