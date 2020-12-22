Showbiz Cinemas offers private auditoriums, ready for 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

Showbiz Cinemas opened at 50 percent capacity for their grand opening on Friday, Dec. 18, setting aside one auditorium for private rentals all day. The entertainment complex is encouraging others to take advantage of the auditorium's availability.

"We just set aside one auditorium to accommodate private rentals all day long, as

scheduling permits," shared Jeremy Devine, vice president of marketing and content for Showbiz Cinemas.

As the Christmas countdown grows closer, so does the opening day for "Wonder Woman 1984." This Christmas weekend, the family entertainment center will have two auditoriums available for private rentals.

"We will set aside as many as two for this coming weekend with 'Wonder Woman 1984' opening and TomHanks’ 'News of the World' opening," said Devine.

The private auditorium is available for up to 20 people to rent, with cost varying depending on which movie is selected for showing. Slightly older films or Christmas classics are $99, and new films are $149 for the whole space. Food is not included with the private auditorium price and is an additional cost if concessions are added.

"This includes admission and a private space, which is very desirable for folks who want to stay 'in their bubble.' Just for the space, these would usually be about $500 on up," stated Devine.

According to Devine, "Croods: A New Age" is doing really well and could be put on matinees for private rentals as well.

To book a private auditorium, visit https://www.showbizcinemas.com/private-auditorium-rental/ . To view movie show times, visit https://www.showbizcinemas.com/ .