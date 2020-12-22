North Texas McDonald's continue to offer holiday deals through their app.

Daily Light report

As the holiday season continues, North Texas McDonald's continue to offer holiday deals for community members, concluding on Dec. 24.

Participating McDonald’s restaurants in North Texas will offer daily deals in the McDonald’s mobile app that feature the favorite McDonald’s menu items of classic holiday characters.

The characters featured are: Frosty the Snowman (free McFlurry), Frank Costanza (free Free Bakery Item) and more. Each day, McDonald’s will feature a different character and give away their “favorite” menu item, exclusively through the App with a $1 minimum purchase.

“After a year like 2020, I think we could all use some extra cheer this season,” said McDonald’sU.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Flatley.

The daily deals will conclude on Dec. 24 with an offer of Santa’s favorite, soft-baked chocolate chip cookies, with no purchase necessary for this one.

Below are the remaining list of daily deals:

Dec. 22: Free Any Size McFlurry — Frosty the Snowman

Dec. 23: Free Bakery Item (Apple Fritter, Cinnamon Roll, Blueberry Muffin) — Frank Costanza and the rest of us

Dec. 24: Free 2 pack or 3 pack of Chocolate Chip Cookies — Santa