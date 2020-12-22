Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Dec. 7-13

Waxahachie Daily Light

Dec. 7

• Fisher, Nathan, 27, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

• Wilson, Derale M., 43, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

• Williams, Thomas J., 30, driving while intoxicated - BAC

• Herrera, Jonathan, 32, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; parole violation; fail to maintain financial responsibility; expired registration; fail to maintain financial responsibility; no driver's license

• Steed, Keila N., 38, parole violation

• Burns, John E., 39, harassment (two counts)

• Barker, Damon W., 45, public intoxication

• Wells, Lars V., 30, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

• Reedy, Mikel A., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

Dec. 8

• Jones, Jack R., 46, parole violation; possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds

• Washinton, Jeffery, 54, parole violation

• Woodson, Joecoby, 22, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Dodge, Warren L., 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unauthorized use of a vehicle; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon

• Meza, Hector A., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Salinas, Raymundo, 52, unauthorized use of vehicle; fraud use/possess ID information number; forgery of a financial instrument

• Hererra, Rogelio, 57, credit card or debit card abuse

• Woods, Allen O., 35, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Dec. 9

• Hobart, Caleb P., 36, public peace Class C

• Latorre, Carlos J., 35, assault causing bodily injury

• Barron, Scott R., 33, driving while intoxicated

• Warren, Steven J., 48, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Brown, Devin B., 23, credit card or debit card abuse; fail to appear – possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Washington, Kendre, 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Alferez, David M., 41, unauthorized use of vehicle

• Jasperson, Theresa, 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

• Shea, Ciarra A., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Horn Jordyn E., 21, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

• Gonzalez, Miguel A., 25, continuous violence against

• Scott, Chris, 23, unlicensed carrying weapon; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Waits, Kenji L., 43, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750

• Gomez, Diana, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Dec. 10

• Miller, Shannon, 30, parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

• Sandoval, Marco A., 31, theft of property greater than $1,500 but less than $20,000

• Larue, Cameron, 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Harman, Tobi L., 33, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

• Hall, Michael J., 59, accident involving damage to vehicle

Dec. 11

• Sargent, Vincent W., 56, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions

• Garcia, Desiree M., 31, driving while license invalid; no insurance (four counts); no driver's license (five counts); defective LP light; speeding

• Walker, Mary B., 17, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

• Robinson, Ryan L., 31, traffic offense Class C (10 counts)

• Sandoval, Adrian, 20, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

• Gant, James 25, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

• Prator, James E., 23, injury to a child/elderly/disabled

• Loper, Amber L., 40, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

• Mendoza, Damian, 40, driving while intoxicated (two counts)

• Strain, Brandi L., 49, credit card or debit card abuse

• Mosley, Preston 23, accident involving damage to vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Torres, Nathan 20, unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

• Mendez, Edgardo 32, driving while intoxicated

Dec. 12

• Damron, Christopher, 25, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Martin, John D., 62, liquor violation Class C

• Glover, Jeremy L., 46, assault Class C – family violence

• Coreas, Vallerie A., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Monreal, Matthew 20, assault causing bodily injury; consumption of alcohol by a minor

• Crow, Donna N., 59, assault Class C

• Miller, Johnny W., 35, assault Class C – family violence

Dec. 13

• Cook, Markquise D., 26, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Olvera, Gerardo R., 38, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; traffic offense Class C (three counts)

• Solis, Delora D., 30, assault Class C

• Salas, Baldwin S., 25, driving while intoxicated

• Walters, Denise M., 45, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

• Holloway, Samuel 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Fincher, Lana, 49, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

