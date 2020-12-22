Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Dec. 7-13
Dec. 7
• Fisher, Nathan, 27, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
• Wilson, Derale M., 43, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
• Williams, Thomas J., 30, driving while intoxicated - BAC
• Herrera, Jonathan, 32, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; parole violation; fail to maintain financial responsibility; expired registration; fail to maintain financial responsibility; no driver's license
• Steed, Keila N., 38, parole violation
• Burns, John E., 39, harassment (two counts)
• Barker, Damon W., 45, public intoxication
• Wells, Lars V., 30, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500
• Reedy, Mikel A., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500
Dec. 8
• Jones, Jack R., 46, parole violation; possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds
• Washinton, Jeffery, 54, parole violation
• Woodson, Joecoby, 22, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Dodge, Warren L., 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unauthorized use of a vehicle; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon
• Meza, Hector A., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Salinas, Raymundo, 52, unauthorized use of vehicle; fraud use/possess ID information number; forgery of a financial instrument
• Hererra, Rogelio, 57, credit card or debit card abuse
• Woods, Allen O., 35, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Dec. 9
• Hobart, Caleb P., 36, public peace Class C
• Latorre, Carlos J., 35, assault causing bodily injury
• Barron, Scott R., 33, driving while intoxicated
• Warren, Steven J., 48, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
• Brown, Devin B., 23, credit card or debit card abuse; fail to appear – possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Washington, Kendre, 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Alferez, David M., 41, unauthorized use of vehicle
• Jasperson, Theresa, 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
• Shea, Ciarra A., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Horn Jordyn E., 21, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
• Gonzalez, Miguel A., 25, continuous violence against
• Scott, Chris, 23, unlicensed carrying weapon; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Waits, Kenji L., 43, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750
• Gomez, Diana, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Dec. 10
• Miller, Shannon, 30, parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
• Sandoval, Marco A., 31, theft of property greater than $1,500 but less than $20,000
• Larue, Cameron, 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Harman, Tobi L., 33, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500
• Hall, Michael J., 59, accident involving damage to vehicle
Dec. 11
• Sargent, Vincent W., 56, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions
• Garcia, Desiree M., 31, driving while license invalid; no insurance (four counts); no driver's license (five counts); defective LP light; speeding
• Walker, Mary B., 17, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
• Robinson, Ryan L., 31, traffic offense Class C (10 counts)
• Sandoval, Adrian, 20, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
• Gant, James 25, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
• Prator, James E., 23, injury to a child/elderly/disabled
• Loper, Amber L., 40, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
• Mendoza, Damian, 40, driving while intoxicated (two counts)
• Strain, Brandi L., 49, credit card or debit card abuse
• Mosley, Preston 23, accident involving damage to vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Torres, Nathan 20, unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
• Mendez, Edgardo 32, driving while intoxicated
Dec. 12
• Damron, Christopher, 25, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Martin, John D., 62, liquor violation Class C
• Glover, Jeremy L., 46, assault Class C – family violence
• Coreas, Vallerie A., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Monreal, Matthew 20, assault causing bodily injury; consumption of alcohol by a minor
• Crow, Donna N., 59, assault Class C
• Miller, Johnny W., 35, assault Class C – family violence
Dec. 13
• Cook, Markquise D., 26, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Olvera, Gerardo R., 38, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; traffic offense Class C (three counts)
• Solis, Delora D., 30, assault Class C
• Salas, Baldwin S., 25, driving while intoxicated
• Walters, Denise M., 45, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
• Holloway, Samuel 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Fincher, Lana, 49, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
