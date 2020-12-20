Nice cool night for Christmas caroling and shopping

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

Railyard Park Waxahachie sponsored a special evening at its new venue, just south of the downtown area, in partnership with Waxahachie Bible Church (WBC) on Thursday evening, Dec. 17. It was a crisp and cool night, perfect for everyone to get into the Christmas holiday spirit.

Mayor David Hill opened the caroling concert with a welcoming prayer for the audience on hand. The Praise Team from WBC singers and musicians took over the evening from that point on.

The group entertained those in attendance by leading well-known Christmas carols and inviting them to join in the fun. Some crowd favorites included “O Holy Night,” “Away in A Manger,” “Joy to the World,” and “Silent Night.” The grand finale was led by Hispanic Pastor Manuel Martinez from WBC, whose music featured the Spanish/English version of “Feliz Navidad.”

Lead Pastor Bruce Zimmerman closed the evening festivities with some food for thought, highlighted the Bible verse John 3:16: "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” His closing message was for all to remember that Jesus is the “real” and most important reason that we celebrate Christmas.

The crowd was dismissed to enjoy some free hot cocoa, and all those in attendance were encouraged to take advantage of the late night shopping (until 10 p.m.) in the downtown area. The Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association sponsored a special guest of the evening – Santa Claus – who was found around the Courthouse Square area as well.