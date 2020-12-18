"Christmas Joy" brought to you by the Good Samaritan Project.

The Good Samaritan Project delivered "Christmas Joy" to the community for its monthly outreach, giving out Christmas stockings and chili on Dec. 16.

Founder Donna Aud came up with this idea looking to bless members of the community.

"It went really good. We ran out of food before we ran out of our time. We fed and distributed stockings and backpacks and bags of fruit and hard candy to about 40 people," Aud said.

The distribution began at 11:30 a.m. and ended at 12:30 p.m. Aud had Christmas lights surrounding the table, with festive music bringing people in.

"It wasn't crowded like the one for Thanksgiving was. At Thanksgiving, we were working with a line down the street. This was the more consistent, steady kind of flow of people coming up," shared Aud.

Usually, the organization serves from 30 to 40 people each month.

Aud gave out containers filled with chili, corn bread, chocolate chip cookies, butter toffee cookies and a water bottle – and everything was individually wrapped.

"Yesterday we handed out lunch and necessity stockings and fruit bags for 40 people. We definitely call that a Win," shared volunteer Alexa Smith.

On Wednesday, Aud also welcomed 11-year-old Lily Howard and her mother, Iris Howard, to the team, as they volunteered and handed out backpacks.

"I recently spoke with Iris who had been searching for just the right outlet for Lily to fulfill her desire to attend to those in need," shared Aud.

Before setting up for the outreach, Aud began filling the stockings and preparing for the giving season.

"I had people that actually filled the stockings and dropped them on my porch. People would bring stockings and drop them on my front porch," said Aud.

Throughout the preparation, Aud had many people give food and monetary donations.

"When I say I'm not in this alone, I really mean I'm not in this alone," stated Aud.

Additional stockings that were put aside will be taken to a local nursing home.

For more information on the organization, visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Luke10GoodSamaritan .