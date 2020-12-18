Ferris Heights United Methodist Church will have a candlelight service on Christmas Eve.

Daily Light Report

Ferris Heights United Methodist Church invites all to join their Christmas Eve worship service, Dec. 24 at 2 p.m.

The church is located on 108 Center St. in Waxahachie. People also have the option to view the church service on Facebook Live.

According to a news release, the service will be filled with carols, communion and candlelight.

The live video will be available on their website, www.FerrisHtsUMC.org .