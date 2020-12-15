Ellis County TDW hosts food drive, benefitting the North Ellis County Outreach.

On Dec. 5, the Ellis County Chapter of the Texas Democratic Women’s (TDW) partnered with the Ellis County Democrats to host a food drive benefiting the North Ellis County Outreach.

The food drive ran until 4 p.m. that Saturday, with Lynda Begnaud, president of The Ellis County Chapter of TDW and members supporting the event.

"It was a success. We had a large amount of donations. Six volunteers helped with the food drive, along with donations from many others," Begnaud said.

Community members brought food items listed on the North Ellis County Outreach website, such as low sodium canned goods and soups, low sodium hamburger helper, cereal and toilet paper. Items donated were dropped off at the Democratic Party Headquarters on Main Street in Waxahachie.

The North Ellis County Outreach is a Christ-centered community supported ministry that is changing lives, instilling hope, and providing encouragement as a means of promoting self-sufficiency.

"At present North Ellis County Outreach serves a large number of seniors in need that live on a fixed income. They provide help with food, medications, and utility bills," said Brandy Mayo, member of the TDW.

Throughout the year, the TDW has supported the North Ellis County Outreach on a monthly basis with cash donations.

"We have partnered with North Ellis County Outreach for a few years, donating on a monthly or bimonthly basis," said Begnaud. "We collect monetary donations for North Ellis Country Outreach from our members monthly, as well. Our donations to them have totaled over $2,000 this year," shared Begnaud.

Currently, the TDW of Ellis County has 46 members. The organization continues to fill its calendar with ways to help the county.

"Our next outreach project is a fundraiser for our scholarship program. We give a scholarship to a graduate from a different Ellis County high school each year," said Begnaud. "We also hold a baby shower for Hope Clinic each September. The items from the shower go to expectant mothers."

To stay updated with TDW and their mission, visit https://elliscounty.tdw.org/ .