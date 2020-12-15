Superintendent Dr. Bonny Cain shares update on new COVID-19 protocols.

A letter from Superintendent Dr. Bonny Cain

Dear Waxahachie ISD Families,

As the first semester draws to a close, we want to thank you for your flexibility and understanding as we have worked to adjust to new COVID-19 protocols. We are so proud of how our students have adapted this semester, and we know that parents and guardians deserve much of the credit in helping to reinforce safety protocols.

We have made the decision to require face coverings for all students (Pre-K-12th grade) when they return from the holiday break on January 7, 2021. We are seeing an increasing number of students who are required to quarantine due to close contact without a face covering. Wearing a face covering greatly reduces the likelihood that a student will be required to quarantine if another child in his/her class is COVID-positive.

Many of our younger students have already been voluntarily wearing face coverings, and we believe requiring this of all students will be added protection in keeping students and staff healthy. Approved face coverings include masks (disposable or reusable), shields, buffs/gaiters, etc. Please ensure your child’s face covering is sized to fit his or her face. Smaller-sized masks for young children are available at many local retailers, including Target, Walmart, CVS, and JC Penney.

Some physicians are following the CDC option to require that patients quarantine for only seven days when exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 positive individual. Waxahachie ISD will continue to follow the recommended CDC guideline to quarantine 14 days from exposure, even if a physician writes a note with a different timeline. Students may continue to learn online while they are quarantined.

Over the holiday break, we encourage you to be vigilant in following safety protocols to stay healthy. Wear face coverings, wash or sanitize hands regularly, and limit the number of people with whom you and your children come into contact. This will help ensure that all of our students can be back in class on Jan. 7.

Have a fun and relaxing holiday break!

Respectfully,

Superintendent Dr. Bonny Cain