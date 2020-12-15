The SPCA of Texas, now over the Ellis County SPCA, asks for donations this winter.

The Ellis County SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) was acquired by the SPCA of Texas in early July of this year. As the facility — now known as the Ellis County Animal Care Center — is being remodeled, the SPCA of Texas is looking for donations throughout the DFW area during this winter season.

"The SPCA of Texas is requesting donations of blankets, sheets, towels, toys, treats and canned food for animals who need extra nutrition. Gently used towels, blankets, quilts and blankets are always needed to provide pets with a cozy place to lie while they wait for their forever families," said Madeline Yeaman, communications specialist of SPCA of Texas. "We are currently in most need of dog and cat toys to keep our pets happy during the holidays and all-year round."

Although the facility in Ellis County is closed, the Ellis County Animal Care Center is still accepting donations at this time.

Currently, the organization has about 150 pets available for adoption at the Dallas and McKinney locations. All pets from Ellis County have been moved to the SPCA of Texas facility to be taken care of as the Ellis County Animal Care Center is updated.

"The location is currently being renovated, so in the meantime, all pets brought to that location are being transported to our other locations, the Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney and the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas," shared Yeaman.

During this holiday season, the SPCA of Texas has highlighted a few of their adoptable pets, including dogs named Gertrude, Stefan, Persephone and Cinco. Here's some information about the animals from SPCA:

Gertrude and Stefan

"Meet Gertrude, a female, 2-year-old, Doberman Pinscher mix and Stefan, a male, 2-year-old, Doberman Pinscher mix. These two big, beautiful pups are looking for the right family to welcome them home. Gertrude and Stefan share a whole lot of love for each other! They’re the best of friends, and the SPCA of Texas has pair bonded them so that they must find a home together. They can be a bit timid around new folks, but once they get to know you, they are huge sweethearts! They love to play together, cuddle and spend time outdoors. They are searching for a home with a large, fenced backyard where they’ll have plenty of room to run and romp around together. They’d do best as the only dogs and would prefer to share their home with teen and adult humans only. Gertrude and Stefan are waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas."

Persephone

"Meet Persephone, a female, 7-year-old, Rottweiler mix weighing 86 pounds. She’s a big, beautiful gal searching for her forever family. She may be a senior girl, but she still has a whole lotta love to give! She will do just about anything for treats and attention from people. She loves belly rubs, curling up for naps in a soft bed and playing with soft toys. Persephone would prefer to be the only queen in your home without other pets. She would do well with older children and will make a loving companion to anyone looking for a giant teddy bear! Persephone is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney."

Cinco

"Meet Cinco, a 3-year-old, American Pit Bull Terrier mix. He came the SPCA of Texas as a stray in July, so the staff doesn't know much about his history, just that he’s a handsome sweet boy! He’s spent some time in the staff offices and he was such a happy dog. He liked playing with toys, meeting new people, and getting lots of love and cuddles. If you want a snuggle pup, he’s your guy! He would love a house with a backyard, but he’d be okay with a low traffic apartment where he doesn’t have to walk by too many other dogs. They make him nervous, so he'll need to be the only pup in the home. He’s a friendly, fun-loving guy who will be sure to put a smile on your face and be the best buddy ever! Cinco is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas."

Anyone looking to adopt can set up an appointment with the SPCA of Texas. Those interested must submit an adoption inquiry form to begin the adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption.

Available dogs can be seen at spca.org/dogadopt and available cats can be viewed at spca.org/catadopt . All adoptable pets of the SPCA of Texas’ can be viewed online at www.spca.org/findapet.

Additionally, the SPCA of Texas’ Wish List can be found online at www.spca.org/wishlist. Through this wish list, donations can be purchased and shipped directly to the organization, via the Amazon Wish List.

Donations are being accepted at the following SPCA of Texas locations:

· Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive, Dallas, TX 75212

· Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center, 8411 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX 75070

· Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 Farm to Market Road 878, Waxahachie, TX 7516

"2020 has been difficult for us all. But right now, your holiday gift will go twice as far in providing food, shelter, shots and much needed medical care for abandoned and neglected animals. Give today and make twice the difference," shared the SPCA of Texas through a Facebook post.

Financial donations can be given at www.spca.org/give.