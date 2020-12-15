NTX McDonald's brings daily deals for all to enjoy.

Daily Light report

DALLAS – Beginning Dec. 14, participating McDonald’s restaurants in North Texas will offer daily deals in the McDonald’s mobile app that feature the favorite McDonald’s menu items of classic holiday characters.

"After a year like 2020, I think we could all use some extra cheer this season,” said McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Flatley. “What better way to celebrate and get into the holiday spirit than with free McDonald’s menu favorites for everyone including Rudolph, the Abominable Snow Monster and yes, even Scrooge.”

Holiday Characters like Frosty the Snowman (free McFlurry), Buddy the Elf (free hotcakes with syrup) and more will be showcased throughout the app.

According to a news release, "Each day, McDonald’s will feature a different character and give away their 'favorite' menu item, exclusively through the App with a $1 minimum purchase."

The daily deals will end on Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), with an offer of Santa’s favorite soft-baked chocolate chip cookies. A purchase is not necessary to redeem the cookies.

See below for the full list of daily deals:

Dec. 14: Free Double Cheeseburger — The Griswolds

Dec. 15: Free Big Mac — The Abominable Snow Monster

Dec. 16: Free Egg McMuffin — The Grinch

Dec. 17: Free McDouble — John McClane

Dec. 18: Free Medium World Famous Fries — Rudolph

Dec. 19: Free 6 Piece McNuggets — Gizmo

Dec. 20: Free Hotcakes — Buddy the Elf

Dec. 21: Free Any Size Hot or Iced Coffee — Scrooge

Dec. 22: Free Any Size McFlurry — Frosty the Snowman

Dec. 23: Free Bakery Item (Apple Fritter, Cinnamon Roll, Blueberry Muffin) — Frank Costanza and the rest of us

Dec. 24: Free 2 pack or 3 pack of Chocolate Chip Cookies — Santa (No purchase necessary)

Additional, daily in-app deals will celebrate characters from classic holiday movies like "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation," "Gremlins" and "Die Hard." To access the daily deals, download the McDonald’s App and visit the deals section to add to your order.