Community Christmas caroling and late night shopping slated for Thursday night

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

Railyard Park and Waxahachie Bible Church are hosting a live event for all to join in this

Thursday, Dec. 17, from 7 to 8 p.m. The location will be the Railyard Park, 455 South

College, just south of Waxahachie’s historic downtown area.

Ellis County folks are encouraged to support their local merchants for an opportunity for late-night shopping. In addition, all are invited to come sing a few Christmas carols, lead by Waxahachie Bible Church.

General Information

Seating: On the three lower tiers of the park, you will find grids to help maintain social distancing.

Wellness caution: Please do not attend if you have any symptoms of illness, or if you are in the group at high risk for contracting COVID-19. Hand sanitizer will be available for all to use.

Required: Please wear a face covering when a 6-foot social distance cannot be maintained with others not in your household.

Parking: Please utilize the new downtown parking lot just south of Railyard Park on the corner of Rogers Street and Cantrell Street (entrance is on Cantrell). Then, take the short, scenic walk across the historic Rogers Street Bridge.