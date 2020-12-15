1 killed, 1 injured in three-vehicle crash in Ellis County

Daily Light Report

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Monday in Ellis County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at approximately 3:06 p.m. Dec. 14, DPS troopers were called to the scene of a three-vehicle accident on SH34, which is about one mile south of the Kaufman County line in Ellis County.

According to a news release, a tan 1999 Buick Century was traveling north on SH34 when a white 1997 Ford Expedition was traveling south on the road, with a grey 2015 Ford F250 traveling behind the Expedition. The pickup was towing a black 2020 American Motors Corporation flatbed trailer. For an unknown reason, the Expedition slowed down, and the pickup was unable to avoid striking the rear of the Expedition, which caused it to veer into the northbound side of the roadway, striking the Buick.

The driver of the Buick, Fannie Moore, 75, of Scurry, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct #1 Chris Macon. The driver of the Expedition, Alexander Jones, 24, of Ennis, was flown by air ambulance to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas with injuries. The driver of the F-250 pickup, Marcus Adams, 30, from Spring, was not injured, according to the release.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no other information is currently available at this time.