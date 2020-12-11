Red Oak ISD launches new website to aid social, emotional learning

Red Oak ISD recently launched a new website called "Connect with Kids Character Education," addressing social and emotional learning (SEL) for Red Oak ISD students, staff and families.

“Connect With Kids Network is an educational media company that specializes in social emotional resources that connects students, families, and educators. Red Oak ISD wanted to provide more SEL resources, and Connect With Kids provided research-based, kid- and family-friendly resources and information that we wanted to share with our stakeholders,” shared Shondra Jones, director of school and family services for Red Oak ISD.

Online learning commenced in ROISD by the interruption of the COVID-19 virus in early March. Since then, students have been through many changes, from in-student learning to online learning and vice versa.

“Our district’s focus on SEL, especially at a time such as this, has always been about providing relevant information and resources for our students, staff, and families. This is not a new idea for Red Oak ISD, but it is another way we hope to increase awareness of social emotional learning, and to provide additional resources and information for the students, staff, and families in our community,” said Jones.

According to Red Oak ISD, “Social and emotional learning is the process through which children and adults acquire and effectively apply the knowledge, attitudes, and skills necessary to understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions.”

The new platform allows the user to sign up to view videos and interactive content on many topics about health and wellness, such as on bullying and drug use prevention.

There is also a video library of character traits such as integrity, respect, and gratitude and a special section linked to "Defining US" that provides resources specific to social justice.

“My hope is that this website will spark more conversations in schools, in homes, and in the community,” shared Jones. “I hope that all stakeholders will utilize the website to foster more positive relationships, and see the website as an important resource for all.”

The website is accessible to anyone at https://redoakisd.connectwithkids.com/. Students, staff, families and community members are invited to create an account. Enter the specific organization code – 4talons to access.