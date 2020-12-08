The Covenant Place Senior Living welcomes Christmas

Kenya Menjivar

Waxahachie Daily Light

Although the holidays look a bit different this year, Covenant Place of Waxahachie is doing its best to bring some Christmas cheer to its residents.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Capital Senior Living facilities have been taking precautions. According to Capital Senior Living's COVID Response, "We limited community access to emergency personnel and authorized medical partners only, based on guidance issued by the CDC. We designated a single point of entry staffed by an associate 24/7 to effectively screen and take the temperatures of all visitors and employees prior to entry. In assisted living and memory care communities, we began screening all residents twice a day, taking temperatures and O2 saturation levels. We implemented regular testing procedures for employees and residents using CDC-approved test kits, testing once a week or as symptoms appear."

The facility has already started to make plans for carolers to visit the facility and sing outside, so the residents may enjoy the festivities.

"We have been asking local schools, day cares and businesses to come caroling all around the outside of the community so residents can enjoy, since we can't allow visitors in at this time," said Jennifer Bosarge, executive director of the Waxahachie facility.

In addition, the local facility has already decorated the building for the holidays.

"We are all decorated and ready for Santa," shared Bosarge. "Santa will also be going window to window of each resident."

The Waxahachie facility is located at 401 Solon Road, Waxahachie, TX 75165.

For more information on the Covenant Place, visit https://www.facebook.com/CovenantPlaceofWaxahachieTX .