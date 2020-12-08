The Good Samaritan Project brings "Christmas Joy" to community through Christmas stockings

Kenya Menjivar

Waxahachie Daily Light

After celebrating its one-year anniversary serving the community, the Good Samaritan Project is once again looking for a way to give, come Dec. 16.

The theme for this giving is called "Christmas Joy," as founder Donna Aud likes to call the event.

"As with all the things I am honored to do to serve and bless Ellis County, it is only because of those who are willing to give," said Aud. "I am only a willing vessel; if not for the generosity of others, this wouldn't be possible."

For this event, Aud will give free lunch to community members and is looking to bless 100 people with Christmas stockings.

Aud is wanting to bless 50 nursing home residents or shut-ins and 50 people who need a little help during these trying times, she said. The stockings will hold basic winter necessities.

Delivery will be via a contact person, since nursing homes are not allowing visitors.

The objects needed for the stockings include the following:

- Socks

- Gloves

- Toboggan

- Chapstick

- Pocket size hand lotion

- Pocket size hand sanitizer

- mask for each bag

- toothbrush

- tube of toothpaste

- bar of soap

- Ester-C vitamin package

In addition to the stockings, each person gets an old-fashioned Christmas brown bag with apples, oranges, and hard candy.

On Dec. 20, the organization will deliver stockings to two nursing homes in the Ellis County area, as long as clearance is granted.

All stockings and brown bags will be distributed on Dec. 16 and 20.

Aud is also looking for carolers to volunteer and sing during the time of the donations.

If you are interested in contributing to the organization, all items or funds to purchase items are needed by Saturday, Dec. 12.

"I would greatly appreciate the opportunity to say a big 'thank you' to all who contribute to The Good Samaritan Project via Venmo, Zelle, porch drop-off, items sent through the mail, as well as hands-on serving," said Aud.

Anyone interested may give via Venmo @Donna-Aud or through Zelle at 972-921-2627, or send items to her via mail, P.O. Box 1821, Red Oak TX, 75154 .

For additional information, visit The Good Samaritan Project Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Luke10GoodSamaritan .