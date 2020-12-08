Ellis County has many opportunities to give this holiday season

Kenya Menjivar

Waxahachie Daily Light

As this year has been trying for many, Ellis County has many different opportunities community members can give back to others.

Angel Tree program

Although some places have finished their part in the The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, residents can still look to bless an angel at the Waxahachie Police Department, 630 Farley St., until Dec. 16.

"We have 4 Angels left that need to be adopted ! We need YOUR HELP!! Through Angel Tree, thousands of local children will find gifts waiting under their Christmas trees. The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys for children of families in need through the support of donors like you," shared the Waxahachie Police Department through social media.

People can also aid the Angel Tree Program by registering for gifts online.

The Salvation Army has also partnered with Walmart to give to the children at https://www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/BBD0BCA2-03C2-43AB-82CD-C773D1B6F362/view .

Toy drives

The Waxahachie Fire Department is still collecting unwrapped toys for boys and girls for its toy drive at each fire station through Dec. 18:

- WFD Station 1: 408 W Main

- WFD Station 2: 1601 Cleaver St.

- WFD Station 3: 200 YMCA Dr.

- WFD Admin: 407 Water St.

The city of Ennis is also participating in a Toys for Tots drive, promoted through its Facebook page. They will be taking donations Friday, Dec. 11, at the Ennis Public Library from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

"We are hoping by adding a drive up option during the evening hours we will have even more toys donated! As you know 2020 has been a very difficult year so we are hoping to help bring joy to children in Ellis County," shared Ashley Colunga, the city's marketing and communications director.

For more information about Toys for Tots and other ways to donate in Ennis, visit https://www.ennistx.gov/departments/EnnisCARES .

Sock drive

In Midlothian, Legacy Oaks of Midlothian will be hosting a sock drive on Dec. 10.

"It's the season of giving and Legacy Oaks of Midlothian invites you to join them this Thursday to their sock drive benefiting local senior charities. Proper safety measures will be enforced as staff members, vendors, and participants are required to socially distance and wear a mask," shared the Waxahachie Chamber on Facebook.

The drive will take place 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For those who choose to donate, the facility will be providing appetizers and refreshments. Attendees were asked to RSVP by Tuesday, Dec. 8, via email crd@legacyoaksmidlothian.com or by calling (469) 672-1900.

For more information, go to https://civitasseniorliving.com/.../legacy-oaks-midlothian/ .