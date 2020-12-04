Waxahachie Junior Service League hosting annual Christmas Market

The popular event, Christmas Market, is back again this year, hosted by the Waxahachie Junior Service League, showcasing businesses from many places, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4-5.

“It’s the one fundraiser that the Waxahachie Junior League does every year," said Ashley Cieri, co-chair of program services for the Waxahachie Junior League.

This market can be traced back to originating in the 1960s.

Each year, the market sells tickets to the community to aid nonprofits they support.

“It’s to help 20 of our 20-plus nonprofits in our community. That’s what the service league does,” Cieri said.

According to Nickie Weyrauch, Christmas Market co-chair, there will be about 85 vendors at the market.

Attendees can expect to see various small businesses represented.

“It’s pretty much how we give back to our community, in addition to our community service hours. We serve 60 hours per member each year and this is the monetary donation and we budget it out for each organization to give a certain amount a month throughout the year," Cieri said.

About 30 members are currently serving in the league.

“Other than supporting small businesses that are the small vendors that come, actually using all of this money we raise to give back to the community, is definitely the biggest give back to us. The committee changes. I happen to be one of the co-chairs this year but definitely being able to raise tons of money to give back to our community is our number one give back to us for sure," Cieri said. "That’s what puts us over the top. That’s what we are thrilled about. That’s why we’re trying to get people in the doors to raise as much money as we can to give back to the community.”

The market will be located inside the Waxahachie Civic Center, allowing 50% capacity for attendees. People are to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

To support the League and its mission, community members can purchase tickets to the market for $8 to $10. The market has tickets available for Saturday.

To purchase tickets and receive additional information, visit https://www.waxahachiejsl.org/?fbclid=IwAR3YLKYy0_FBjlLwRkPrCzXkbDhvP6ecl9RiTTyyHJOG1mf6RfYcY5_wsfI

"This year it’s obviously gonna be different with COVID-19, we have a lot of restrictions in place and safety procedures in place. Obviously, masks are required. It’s gonna look a little different this year for everyone's safety, but we’re still really excited about the possibility and the fun that it’s gonna bring to this community, especially this year of crazy, where nonprofits have really been struggling," Weyrauch said.