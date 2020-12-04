Sims Library is offering Christmas programs, bringing Holiday Cheer

As Christmas draws closer, Nicholas P. Sims Library is hosting a variety of holiday-themed events for community members to participate in virtually.

The library will have programs for all ages to enjoy.

"For adults we have two programs happening next week. Delightful December Recipes will take place on both Dec 8 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec 12 at 11 a.m.," said Jennifer Graf, MLS Youth Services librarian.

This event will give inspiration for winter treats and holiday recipes to those in attendance.

Patrons will be shown how to make hot chocolate bombs, demonstrated by the reference librarian, Elias Carreon.

Adults will also be able to attend an online craft class at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 11. They will be shown how to make simple watercolor holiday cards.

For teens and tweens, the library will have a "take and make" craft that they can pick up at the library.

According to Graf, this craft kit will allow them to stencil a design onto a canvas and then paint it. For the teens they will also have a "guess how much candy is in the jar" contest. The teen that gets the closest will win a bag full of holiday goodies.

Additionally, the library will have a virtual storytime with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8:30 a.m. In order to attend, registration is required and limited.

"​I always love our Santa Claus events. It is going to be different this year, like everything else, but I am still looking forward to it," said Graf. "We will sing songs, and read a story with Santa, and then at the end we will offer each family a chance to take a 'virtual' picture with Santa (a screenshot)."

Although children will not be able to physically take a photo will Santa, they can cherish taking one through Zoom.

"Pictures with Santa are all about capturing memories, and I think a picture of Santa over Zoom just captures the reality of 2020," Graf said. "Maybe 20 years from now some of these kids will be showing their kids the pictures and explaining how during the COVID-19 pandemic they had to meet with Santa over Zoom!"

For all events that require registration, go online to http://www.simslib.org.