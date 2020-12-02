Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Nov. 16-22
Nov. 16
• Weeks, Coree, 22, assault causing bodily injury
• Colby, Michael, 28, parole violation – possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Harrison, Phanecia, 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Walker, Adria I., 40, aggravated assault date/family/household member; disruption of transportation; fail to appear county/civil
• Jones, Jason J., 42, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
• Pryor, Max J., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous
• Pruett, Ronald L., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 gram but less than 200 grams; assault family/household member
• Zmolik, Jon C., 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Walton, Deznyc M., 25, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; bond forfeiture – theft from person
• Bias, Jose S., 18, unauthorized use of vehicle; theft Class C
• Cox, Patrick, 44, manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of firearm
• Burt, Jimmy E., 34, parole violation
Nov. 17
• Jones, Jeremy, 28, tamper/fabricate physical evidence W/I
• Fira, Kerry G., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Stephens, Michael, 58, fail to comply sex offenders duty to register; fail to ID fugitive intent giving false information
• Perkins, Jeremy D., 22, credit card or debit card abuse; harassment
• Boyette, Ryan G., 39, fail to comply sex offenders duty to register; parole violation; expired registration (two counts)
• Phelps, James A., 31, assault family/household member / impede
• Hastings, Destiny, 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; unrestrained child under 17; fail to maintain financial responsibility; no driver's license
• Williams, Damion D., 19, aggravated robbery; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by felon
• Herndon, Andrew W., 31, assault of pregnant person; speeding; expired registration
• Hollins, Christopher, 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Trammell, Thomas M., 30, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; speeding
• Perez, Victor H., 48, aggravated assault date/family/household member; assault causing bodily injury
• Garcia, Ramiro 28, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; tamper/fabricate physical evidence W/I; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Gonzalez, Jose A., 28, manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 1A greater than 80 grams but less than 4,000 A; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 1A less than 20 units
• Delgado, Jovanny J., 22, manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed carrying a weapon; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 1A greater than 80 grams but less than 4,000 A; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A less than 1 gram (two counts)
• Pell, Callie A., 43, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Nov. 18
• Rice, Paul L., 51, forgery of financial instrument
• Gonzalez, Jose A., 28, manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 1A greater than 80 grams but less than 4,000 A; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 1A less than 20 AU
• Hughes, Korey M., 29, assault causing bodily injury
• Turner, Collin A., 23, credit card or debit card abuse; speeding; fail to maintain financial responsibility
• Thompson, Mark, 49, driving while intoxicated BAC
• Janes, Amanda D., 44, burglary of habitation
Nov. 19
• Gilbert, Larry W., 54, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Harris, Jeremy R., 31, murder intentionally causing death; murder (two counts)
• Morales, Kaleigh M., 17, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Guerrero, David, 33, aggravated sexual assault of a child
• Doherty, Keith J., 43, duty on striking fixture/highway
• Laurent, Tiara L., 31, harassment
• Mason, Amy V., 57, tamper/fabricate physical evidence W/I
• Reed, David L., 67, traffic offense Class C; health and safety violation Class C
• DeJesus, Andrew S., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Brown, Leshawn K., 28, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Torres, Cesar, 19, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 – 4 less than 28 grams; unlicensed carrying of weapon; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 grams
• Foster, Jamerance, 24, assault causing bodily injury; unlicensed carrying a weapon; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Aguilar, Rogelio R., 30, driving while intoxicated
• Bynum, Collin D., 19, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces
Nov. 20
• Knight, Clayton A., 28, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Whitehead, Denzale, 20, aggravated robbery
• Vela, Christopher, 34, driving while intoxicated
• Rutter, Joshua W., 22, disorderly conduct
• Williamson, Jared, 36, theft of material aluminum/ bronze/copper; unlicensed use of a criminal instrument; criminal trespass (two counts)
• Parrish, Christopher, 28, assault causing bodily injury
• Davis, John A., 46, indecency with a child/ sexual contact (two counts)
• Henderson, Trevin, 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Bennett, Matthew C., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Araiza, Roberto, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
• Hairston, William, 49, forgery of financial instrument
• Harris, Jeffery L., 40, engaging in organized criminal activity; engaging in organized criminal activity; theft of property less than $2,500 with two previous convictions
• Brightwell, Cynthia, 60, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
• Williams, Blake E., 25, possession of marijuana greater than 5 pounds but less than 50 pounds
• McClure, Travis A., 29, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Nov. 21
• Davilla, Hector B., 20, assault causing bodily injury; speeding (two counts) driving while license is invalid
• Clark, Shannon, 37, aggravated assault date/family/household member
• Surles, Marcus E., 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; driving while license is invalid (two counts); defective equipment brake light; fail to maintain financial responsibility
• Stewart, Rachel L., 30, theft of property less than $2,500 with two previous convictions; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Huerta, Jose B., 33, assault Class C – family violence
• Sobalvarro, Santos, 31, driving while intoxicated
Nov. 22
• Hobart, Caleb P., 36, drunkenness
• Guardiola, Evarist, 41, accident involving damage to vehicle
• Woodward, Jermaine, 34, fail to provide proof of financial responsibility; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; no driver's license
• Viveros, Jesus A., 40, driving while intoxicated; ICE detainer
• Ybabez, August, 31, driving while intoxicated
• Waskom, Maryanna B., 47, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; parole violation – possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Garcia, Joseph, 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Smith, Brandon C., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Campos, Valentin, 59, intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle; ICE detainer
• Wheaton, Leonard W., 54, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
— Compiled by Don Hullett