Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Nov. 16-22

Waxahachie Daily Light

Nov. 16

• Weeks, Coree, 22, assault causing bodily injury

• Colby, Michael, 28, parole violation – possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Harrison, Phanecia, 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Walker, Adria I., 40, aggravated assault date/family/household member; disruption of transportation; fail to appear county/civil

• Jones, Jason J., 42, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

• Pryor, Max J., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous

• Pruett, Ronald L., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 gram but less than 200 grams; assault family/household member

• Zmolik, Jon C., 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Walton, Deznyc M., 25, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; bond forfeiture – theft from person

• Bias, Jose S., 18, unauthorized use of vehicle; theft Class C

• Cox, Patrick, 44, manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of firearm

• Burt, Jimmy E., 34, parole violation

Nov. 17

• Jones, Jeremy, 28, tamper/fabricate physical evidence W/I

• Fira, Kerry G., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Stephens, Michael, 58, fail to comply sex offenders duty to register; fail to ID fugitive intent giving false information

• Perkins, Jeremy D., 22, credit card or debit card abuse; harassment

• Boyette, Ryan G., 39, fail to comply sex offenders duty to register; parole violation; expired registration (two counts)

• Phelps, James A., 31, assault family/household member / impede

• Hastings, Destiny, 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; unrestrained child under 17; fail to maintain financial responsibility; no driver's license

• Williams, Damion D., 19, aggravated robbery; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by felon

• Herndon, Andrew W., 31, assault of pregnant person; speeding; expired registration

• Hollins, Christopher, 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Trammell, Thomas M., 30, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; speeding

• Perez, Victor H., 48, aggravated assault date/family/household member; assault causing bodily injury

• Garcia, Ramiro 28, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; tamper/fabricate physical evidence W/I; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Gonzalez, Jose A., 28, manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 1A greater than 80 grams but less than 4,000 A; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 1A less than 20 units

• Delgado, Jovanny J., 22, manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed carrying a weapon; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 1A greater than 80 grams but less than 4,000 A; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A less than 1 gram (two counts)

• Pell, Callie A., 43, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Nov. 18

• Rice, Paul L., 51, forgery of financial instrument

• Gonzalez, Jose A., 28, manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 1A greater than 80 grams but less than 4,000 A; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 1A less than 20 AU

• Hughes, Korey M., 29, assault causing bodily injury

• Turner, Collin A., 23, credit card or debit card abuse; speeding; fail to maintain financial responsibility

• Thompson, Mark, 49, driving while intoxicated BAC

• Janes, Amanda D., 44, burglary of habitation

Nov. 19

• Gilbert, Larry W., 54, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Harris, Jeremy R., 31, murder intentionally causing death; murder (two counts)

• Morales, Kaleigh M., 17, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

• Guerrero, David, 33, aggravated sexual assault of a child

• Doherty, Keith J., 43, duty on striking fixture/highway

• Laurent, Tiara L., 31, harassment

• Mason, Amy V., 57, tamper/fabricate physical evidence W/I

• Reed, David L., 67, traffic offense Class C; health and safety violation Class C

• DeJesus, Andrew S., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Brown, Leshawn K., 28, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Torres, Cesar, 19, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 – 4 less than 28 grams; unlicensed carrying of weapon; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 grams

• Foster, Jamerance, 24, assault causing bodily injury; unlicensed carrying a weapon; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Aguilar, Rogelio R., 30, driving while intoxicated

• Bynum, Collin D., 19, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces

Nov. 20

• Knight, Clayton A., 28, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Whitehead, Denzale, 20, aggravated robbery

• Vela, Christopher, 34, driving while intoxicated

• Rutter, Joshua W., 22, disorderly conduct

• Williamson, Jared, 36, theft of material aluminum/ bronze/copper; unlicensed use of a criminal instrument; criminal trespass (two counts)

• Parrish, Christopher, 28, assault causing bodily injury

• Davis, John A., 46, indecency with a child/ sexual contact (two counts)

• Henderson, Trevin, 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Bennett, Matthew C., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Araiza, Roberto, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

• Hairston, William, 49, forgery of financial instrument

• Harris, Jeffery L., 40, engaging in organized criminal activity; engaging in organized criminal activity; theft of property less than $2,500 with two previous convictions

• Brightwell, Cynthia, 60, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

• Williams, Blake E., 25, possession of marijuana greater than 5 pounds but less than 50 pounds

• McClure, Travis A., 29, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Nov. 21

• Davilla, Hector B., 20, assault causing bodily injury; speeding (two counts) driving while license is invalid

• Clark, Shannon, 37, aggravated assault date/family/household member

• Surles, Marcus E., 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; driving while license is invalid (two counts); defective equipment brake light; fail to maintain financial responsibility

• Stewart, Rachel L., 30, theft of property less than $2,500 with two previous convictions; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Huerta, Jose B., 33, assault Class C – family violence

• Sobalvarro, Santos, 31, driving while intoxicated

Nov. 22

• Hobart, Caleb P., 36, drunkenness

• Guardiola, Evarist, 41, accident involving damage to vehicle

• Woodward, Jermaine, 34, fail to provide proof of financial responsibility; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; no driver's license

• Viveros, Jesus A., 40, driving while intoxicated; ICE detainer

• Ybabez, August, 31, driving while intoxicated

• Waskom, Maryanna B., 47, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; parole violation – possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Garcia, Joseph, 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Smith, Brandon C., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Campos, Valentin, 59, intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle; ICE detainer

• Wheaton, Leonard W., 54, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

— Compiled by Don Hullett