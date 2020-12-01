White Rhino Coffee holiday drinks are here

Daily Light Report

White Rhino Coffee has approved its winter specific menu for this holiday season, and community members are welcomed to get a taste, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Coffee drinkers are welcomed to come and enjoy the seasonal Winter Spiced Latte the coffee shop is offering. This latte is made of their house-made simple syrup, which consists of cinnamon, all spice, cloves, black peppercorn, ginger, vanilla extract, and cane sugar, all garnished with a powdered mix of nutmeg and cinnamon.

“Prepare to be warmed with lively spices of the quintessential winter feels, met with richly balanced espresso, paired with the creamy, sweetness of steamed milk, and finally topped off with the aromas of freshly ground cinnamon bark and nutmeg,” shared the description.

The drink is served in two sizes, 12 ounces and 16 ounces, hot, iced or frozen.

For tea lovers, White Rhino is offering a special tea known as the Brûlée Mint. The tea is made of rooibos tea, spearmint, peppermint and osmanthus flowers. According to the menu, this tea is refreshing, sharp and round and will only be served iced. The tea is a naturally sweetened blend with hints of mint and a creamy finish reminiscent of peach cobbler.

Additionally, hot tea drinkers will be able to order the seasonal ‘Butterscotch.’ This tea is made up of white tea, pink peppercorn, cinnamon and marigolds. According to a news release, the drink is a mix of creamy, spice and sweet.

“Sip the buttery warmth of this golden-hued white tea infusion. With sweet, creamy, and spicy notes, Butterscotch tea is perfect for sipping at any time of day.” shared the drink description. This tea will only be served iced in a 16-ounce cup.

To take a look at the full menu, visit https://www.whiterhinocoffee.com/ .