McRib returns to McDonalds in North Texas, in partnership with No-Shave November

Daily Light Report

For the first time since 2012, the McDonald’s McRib is making its return to select North Texas restaurants on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Fans are able to receive a free McRib in exchange for a shaved beard.

According to a news release, "With No-Shave November wrapping up and the increase of quarantine beards, McDonald’s is helping fans get ready for the return of the sandwich by asking them to shave for a free McRib on us! That way, beards don’t get in the way of the saucy McRib."

On Monday, McDonald’s began giving a free McRib to the first 10,000 entries from fans who show them they shaved.

"Our bearded fans know … facial hair and the McRib just don't mix — believe me, I've tried," said Vice President of U.S. Communications David Tovar. "With the nationwide return of the McRib, we're helping fans enjoy every delectable moment by encouraging them to shave for a chance to win a free McRib. And we're excited this year to partner with No-Shave November, a charity that knows a thing or two about facial hair."

McDonald's is giving away free McRib's in partnership with with No-Shave November, a non-profit organization devoted to fundraising for cancer research, prevention, and education.

Additionally, any McRib bought on Dec. 2 will help support donations to the charity's cancer initiatives.

Anyone is invited to participate and submit an entry, from your brother to your sister-in-law or cousin’s roommate. To submit an entry, snap a picture of your cleanly-shaven or baby-smooth face on your public Twitter or Instagram account using #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tag @mcdonalds.

The first 10,000 entries will receive a code for a free McRib, available via McDelivery on Uber Eats, while supplies last.