Texas Democratic Women of Ellis County organization holds online auction

The Texas Democratic Women of Ellis County organization is holding an online auction to raise money for community outreach programs, including its scholarship fund and ongoing contributions to North Ellis County Outreach, which helps area residents in need.

"This is our first year to have it (the auction). If it is a success, we will probably have it each year," said Lynda Begnaud, president of the organization.

The auction will be available from noon Tuesday, Dec. 1, through noon Tuesday, Dec. 15.

According to a news release, there are many great Christmas gift options to choose from. To take a peek at the auction, visit https://elliscounty.tdw.org/events/. The website uses PayPal for payment.

The North Ellis County Outreach program is one of the groups that will be aided through the auction. Located in Red Oak, the program has its mission posted on its website: "Our goal is to truly make a difference in the lives of those in need. We strive to promote self-sufficiency. The primary focus of our efforts is assisting the needs of a household; such as food, clothing, utilities, and life skills training."

They aid those living in the 75154 or 75125 areas, as well as those living in the Red Oak or Ferris Independent School Districts, who meet the poverty guidelines.

The outreaches' special programs are listed below:

• Christmas Program - for children and senior citizens

• Holiday Meals - boxes packed with holiday food items

• Hearts, Hands, and Hammers - providing some light home repair

• God's Medicine Chest - help with prescription medication

• God's Band Aid - help with over the counter medication

• Senior Citizen and Disabled Program - providing monthly food pulls