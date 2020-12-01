Ellis County 2020 Kick Off Christmas Party canceled; still collecting Toys for Tots

The Ellis County 2020 Kick Off Christmas Party was cancelled, due to precautions taken against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decision was made by the Texas A&M University System, which AgriLife Extension is under, as a precautionary step with the drop in temperatures,” shared Ginny Sills, support staff of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

The party was supposed to be a combined event, with a kick-off and a Christmas party. Originally, the kick-off is held in August or September.

"Since most viruses tend to flourish in cold temps, the Texas A&M University System wants to err on the side of caution and has mandated that Ellis County cease all face-to-face events and presentations for events through Dec. 6. We will be notified weekly if the mandate on Ellis County events/presentations has been lifted/changed," Sills said.

The event was a good opportunity to learn about the 4-H program and the many opportunities it provides youth to grow in knowledge, character and skills, she added.

"The Christmas Party is for members only; however, this year’s event was going to be extra special since so many of the normal events had to be canceled throughout the summer," stated Sills. "Please remember we are still a drop-off site for Toys for Tots! At least we can join forces with the Marines and turn the end of 2020 around by helping parents make their kids' Christmas memorable."

The team asks that all wear a face covering when dropping off toys at the Ellis County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.