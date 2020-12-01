Blueline Boxing & Fitness to open its doors in Waxahachie

Come January 2021, Waxahachie community members can expect to see a new gym open its doors, named Blueline Boxing & Fitness.

Owner Johnny Determan, a former professional boxer, is currently a Red Oak police officer and is looking to share his knowledge with the community.

“Well I grew up in the boxing gym. I had my first fight when I was 8. I turned pro in 2010 and then had my last pro fight in 2016,” shared Determan. “I’m a full-time police officer now so I don’t really have the time to, I guess, compete at the level I was at professionally. I mean, it’s a full-time job just to do that with work as well ... I also got my jaw broke in my last fight in 2016, so that was the end of it for me.”

Within the gym, Determan will teach high-intensity interval training (HIIT), cardio and boxing, he said.

“I’m basically using the gym to not only bridge the gap between community and law enforcement, but also to just be able to pass my knowledge along through the gym,” he said.

According to Determan, the gym is receiving its equipment next week.

“Honestly, I’m just excited to get back in there and teach everything that I learned growing up, just teach them to the community,” Determan said.

The gym is located at 2498 FM 66 in the Waxahachie business district, on the way to Scarborough Fair.

Blueline Boxing & Fitness is a nonprofit 501c, and all funds will go straight back to the gym. For additional information, visit the gym's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Bluelineboxingfitness .