Ennis city rooftop lights are lit once again and ready for show

The rooftop lights in Downtown Ennis are back after five years and were lit on the evening of Thanksgiving.

“This Thanksgiving they will be returning just in time to shine some brightness on everyone's holiday season. These brand new lights are the same lights used on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco and they create a HUGE impact with their incredible, dynamic display. We have already received inquiries from other cities wanting to come see our state-of-the-art installation,” according to a news release.

Currently, the city of Ennis is undergoing a big transformation with more than $110 million going into improvements for its historic downtown.

"The community is incredibly excited,” shared Ashley Colunga, Ennis marketing and communications director. “When the lights were turned off, they were devastated. I think they will be blown away when they see the quality of these lights.”

The city shared a video of the rooftop lights being turned on via Facebook.

"The Downtown Ennis Rooftop Lights are officially back on and more spectacular than ever! We would like to thank Mayor Angie, City Commission and Ennis Economic Development for supporting this project that will bring so much joy and light to our community!,” shared the Ennis Downtown Facebook page. "We invite you to come to historic downtown Ennis to enjoy the beautiful sites and sounds of the season. The rooftop lights take our already charming town to the next level and good news is they will be on all year! With their dynamic capabilities they can be blue for bluebonnet season, maroon and white to support the Ennis Lions, red white and blue in July ... The options are endless."

The city is hoping this new attraction will serve as a beacon for their growth and an inspiration to all Ennis residents and visitors.

As the rooftop lights remain lit for the holiday season, downtown Ennis will also be filled with holiday decor.

According to a news release, "In Ennis, we like to go BIG which can be seen in our spectacular 50ft and 30ft digitally lit trees and giant nutcrackers. Pierce Park will come alive with colorfully lit trees, Nativity scene and a 12 days of Christmas display. Minnie McDowal Park will feature a huge Christmas Ornament and garland along the gazebo. The new Ennis Welcome Center will host a charming train display and decorated tree."

The city will also be filled with events, surrounding the Christmas theme.

The downtown holiday events and activities include the famous horse drawn carriage rides through downtown, which have been selling out, and the historic tree-lined neighborhoods.

Children can also look forward to gingerbread house decorating with Mrs. Claus and a giant snow hill for sledding.

The Elf Seek and Find game is also returning this, year with the addition of a new elves. Elves are placed throughout downtown in festive decorated windows, and people are asked to match elves with the correct window for a chance to win a holiday gift basket.

Planned downtown events include:

Nov 28: Small Business Saturday with Carolers and Live Reindeer

Dec 3: Christmas Bluebonnet Market & Sip Shop & Stroll

Dec 5: Cookies with Mrs. Claus & Lucky’s CC Car Show and Toy Drive

Dec 11: Giant Snow Hill

Dec 12: Giant Snow Hill

Dec 12: Our Lady of Guadalupe Procession

For more information, contact the Ennis Welcome Center at (972) 878-4748 or follow Ennis,TX: A Main Street City on Facebook. Folks can also download the "Ennis Y’all" mobile app for a complete listing of all holiday events or go online to www.visitennis.org.