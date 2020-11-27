Relay For Life team holds 2nd annual Turkey Trot bowling fundraiser

The Ennis Regional Medical Center’s Relay For Life team M*A*S*H held its second annual Turkey Trot on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Ennis All Star Bowl.

“It got started because April Hawkins, who’s my co-captain – she’s a big bowler, and so she said last year why don’t we try to do a bowling benefit and I will try to reach out to all the leads that I’ve played on and different things. And so it was such a huge success last year that we’ve decided it’s going to be our annual fundraiser for our team,” shared Angela Jones, executive assistant at Ennis Regional Medical Center.

This year, the event consisted of 22 of the 24 teams invited and less than 110 people in attendance, benefiting the American Cancer Society.

According to a news release, “The bowling tournament consisted of teams of 4 playing 3 games each, and the team(s) with the highest overall score won turkeys. The UMF of America DFW Chapter 104 were huge supporters of the event as they were honoring 'Momma Mearl' who passed away from a 4-year battle with cancer on Nov. 9, 2020. 'Hefty' McCoy took a few moments to speak to the crowd and remember his mother. We have two divisions to make the winning fair; community teams (Division 1) vs. league teams (Division 2), and the winners of each won a turkey." The winners of the benefit were the following teams: Division 1 (1868 overall score), Delbert Raney, Zack Crockett, Skylar Harrison and Jeff Prachyl; and Division 2 (2681 overall score), Annie Whittington, Morgan Hopkins, Carolyn & Paul Toal.

The money will help contribute to the fundraising the American Cancer Society does for their research, the Hope Lodge, transportation, the 24-hour phone hotline, as well as all of the resources that they offer.

The event had more than 40 raffle items donated by individuals and from organizations.

The Turkey Trot was able to surpass its goal in the last few hours of the event.

“We wanted to make more than we did last year, which was $7,000, and our goal, we wanted to make $10,000, and so right at the end we were really close and they came through for us. So yes, it was a huge success,” said Jones.

This year, the event raised $10,305, surpassing last year's total of $7,178 by more than $3,000.

Jones also shared her thankfulness for the communities’ support.

“Thank you very much. We are doing it for the survivors and trying to find a cure for this dreaded disease, and we appreciate their support,” shared Jones. “We would like to thank all teams for showing up and the event sponsors: Ennis Regional Medical Center, Ennis All Star Bowl, UMF of America, Walker Repro Graphics, Heart in Hand Waxahachie, Hilltop Lanes, J&R; Strikeforce, Diamond Back Fire Protection, My Father’s Table, M.D. Williamson Sr., CPA; S&S Automotive, Solstice, Speedy Electric & A/C and Super 1 Foods Corsicana.”

Additionally, on April 24, 2021, the Relay For Life of Ellis County in Ennis event is tentatively scheduled from 4 p.m. to midnight at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

“We are hopeful that COVID-19 will be past us and we can have the event. If we are required to change it up a bit, we will still have a spectacular fundraiser for ACS" and hope to get the community's full support, shared a news release.