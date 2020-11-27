Midlothian Feed hosts Grinch Holiday Photos

For the first time ever, the business Midlothian Feed & Supply will host holiday pictures with “The Grinch” to raise funds for The Forgotten Ones organization, on Sunday, Dec. 6.

“This is our first year to do Grinch pictures. However, we have done Santa pictures every December for the past three years. We are super excited about the Grinch,” shared Sundee Mahone, president and founder of the organization.

Proceeds from the event will help The Forgotten Ones, as well as dogs that will be a part of the organization in the future.

“The Grinch pictures will be a fundraiser to help us save more animals, as well as pay off existing vet bills,” said publicist Stephanie Reyna.

Photos will be available to be taken from 1 to 4 p.m at Midlothian Feed & Supply, located at 3225 US 287 in Midlothian. Cost is $15 per family.

“We normally have around 15 dogs in our care. Not all are ready for adoption,” said Mahone. “Some are still receiving medical treatment. Once they are spayed/neutered, have all their vaccinations, and are completely healthy, they go up for adoption.”

Midlothian Feed & Supply offers supply products and services, from livestock feed and animal health products to pet supplies. Visit the Facebook page for more information at https://www.facebook.com/midlothianfeed