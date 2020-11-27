“Uncharted Waters - Remarks From County Judge Todd Little On Thanksgiving”

Daily Light report

A message from Ellis County Judge Todd Little:

"This Thanksgiving Day, our Nation commemorates the 400th anniversary of the pilgrims landing on Plymouth Rock. Four centuries ago, resilient men and women set out on uncharted waters with a hope for a future of liberty and freedom, enduring the hardships of building a new life as they established one of our Nation’s first settlements.

Every year on this day we join in the spirit of gratitude for the many blessings that have been bestowed upon us as a country. This year - a time of struggle and perseverance - we pause and remember the hardships that many have endured throughout our community. We reflect upon the challenges many have faced to maintain their livelihoods, and hold in our hearts the empty seat at the table of the loved one whose life was lost due to this virus.

We too, have set out on uncharted waters. The oppositions we have faced this year have been unprecedented. The spirit of Thanksgiving might seem like a distant hope as many celebrate differently this year - in small gatherings, away from family and loved ones.

However, during this year of uncertainty, we remember the story of who we are as Texans, being defined by our resiliency and strength in the face of adversity. We celebrate the generosity of our people, who have come together and lifted each other up during this time of great challenge. We extend our eternal gratitude towards our local heroes; the servicemen, first responders, and healthcare workers, who have been on the front lines protecting the well-being of our community; our local businesses who have offered support to our community during this time of great need; and our residents, who have volunteered their time and resources to support their community. Each of you have inspired hope during this time of crisis.

As we look back to the early settlers, we acknowledge and celebrate the relationship that was formed with the Wampanoag Tribe. By people coming together, they accomplished great things in the spirit of unity. It is this same spirit that has guided us and led us to overcome adversity throughout this year.

As we gather today, let us give thanks to Almighty God for the many blessings of faith, fellowship, friends, and family. United together as one community, we express gratitude towards God as the source of our cherished blessings. We ask Him for guidance and wisdom as we continue forward arm in arm with one another. I would like to wish every person a Happy Thanksgiving. Together we will accomplish great things. May God Bless Ellis County."