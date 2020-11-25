Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Nov. 9-15

By Don Hullett

Nov. 9

• Martinez, Anthony, 40, assault family/household member impede; duty on striking fixture/highway

• Chandler, Devin D., 27, assault Class C; following too closely; no insurance

• Sierra, Eduardo, 40, public intoxication; unlicensed carrying weapon

• Ramesh, Saipranav, 19, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

• Rodriguez, Silvio, 27, unlicensed use of criminal instrument

• Rodriguez, Juan C., 25, unlicensed use of criminal instrument (two counts)

• Shumpert, Gregory, 43, false drug test falsification

• Hildabrand, Rowdi, 45, driving while intoxicated

• Davis, Dustin G., 33, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Bencomo, Ivan, 23, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Espinoza, Josue J., 31, driving while intoxicated with conviction

• Bell, Eddie, 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; parole violation

• Burton, Gary L., 38, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Nov. 10

• Coleman, Kimberly, 39, driving while intoxicated with conviction (two counts)

• Glover, Jeremy L., 46, violate bond – protective order; burglary of habitation

• Ashley, Jeramy D., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Carey, Patrick T., 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Henry, Gary W., 62, evading arrest/detention; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of dangerous drug

• Blevins, Michael D., 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Reamy, Tracy, 51, parole violation

• Tate, Edmond, 54, harassment

• Ramirez, Angelo R., 21, violate bond – protective order

Nov. 11

• Washington, Akira, 22, criminal trespass (two counts)

• Wynn, Michael A., 37, criminal trespass

• Brown, Joseph T., 45, assault causing bodily injury

• Rivas, Kelsye, 18, assault Class C – family violence

• Collins, Douglas A., 44, city ordinance violation – solicitation

• Aguirre, Christopher, 26, assault causing bodily injury; disorderly conduct fighting

Nov. 12

• Jones, Eddie L., 51, parole violation

• Garcia, Monica R., 26, burglary of habitation

• Ramsey, Kirstin R., 29, deadly conduct

• Worley, Blake, 20, unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Haynes, Desiree N., 19, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; unauthorized absence community corrections facility; criminal trespass

• Shipman, Ethan I., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Velasquez, Rudy A., 49, driving while intoxicated / open container

• Thompson, Ryan L., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by felon

• Alexander, Danica, 29, theft of property less than $2,500, two or more previous

• Uveda, Angel, 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Campos, Johnny H., 26, evading arrest/detention; resist arrest, search or transport; criminal mischief; attempt to take weapon from an officer

• Williams, Damon L., 20, criminal trespass

• Biscoe, Keshun L., 30, criminal trespass

• Roberson, Justin E., 34, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed carrying weapon

• Newton, Beverly A., 62, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Nov. 13

• Agreda, Esequiel, 32, public intoxication

• Glover, Jeremy L., 46, violation Bond – protective order

• Jones, DeAngelo D., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Billy, Sierra, 22, continuous violence against; assault causing bodily injury; interfere with emergency request for assistance

• Rodriguez, Armando, 36, evading arrest/detention with vehicle; theft of property greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000

• Flewellen, Howard, 43, driving while intoxicated

• Rodriguez, Randy F., 52, driving while intoxicated 3rd

• Lucio, Santana, 23, terroristic threat against person; resist arrest, search or transport

• Martinez, Clemente, 37, driving while intoxicated / open container; driving while intoxicated

• Jackson, Raymond L., 58, indecency with a child – sexual contact

Nov. 14

• Gast, Roger, 65, public intoxication

• Hatch, Shelby, 28, driving while intoxicated

• Williams, Daryl L., 56, driving while intoxicated 2nd

• Gomez, Carlos, 38, driving while intoxicated; ICE detainer

• Till, Randall C., 40, driving while intoxicated 3rd; accident involving injury

• Butts, Ronald G., 74, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; interfere with emergency request for assistance

• Curry, Darrian, 30, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; driving with license invalid with previous conviction

• Gibbons, Kenneth E., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty code 3 less than 28 grams; possession of a dangerous drug; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Gwinn, David, 36, driving while intoxicated

• Bennett, Lexis I., 24, assault family/household member impede

• Granado, Richard, 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; unlicensed carrying weapon

• Hernandez, Matthew, 28, assault Class C – family violence

• Baker, Terry, 60, criminal mischief

• Mosley, William, 38, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Collins, Douglas A., 44, criminal trespass

Nov. 15

• Hollingsworth, Mar, 35, driving while intoxicated 3rd

• Pulsey, Brandi L., 48, assault Class C

• Wallace, Reagan A., 24, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750

• Alvarez, Theresa, 50, driving while intoxicated BAC

• Montero, Jesus, 30, driving while intoxicated

• Garcia, Maclovio, 31, public intoxication

• Garcia, Jose, 29, driving while intoxicated 2nd

• Moreno, Anthony N., 33, accident involving injury

• Linscomb, Jonathan, 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Mitchell, Lavontae, 27, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; aggravated robbery (two counts)

• May, Courtney, 29, fail to ID fugitive intent; fail to yield at yield intersection; speeding

• Gilbert, Amanda, 30, assault causing bodily injury; traffic offense Class C (two counts)

• Meyer, Stacy, 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

— Compiled by Don Hullett