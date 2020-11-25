Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Nov. 9-15
Nov. 9
• Martinez, Anthony, 40, assault family/household member impede; duty on striking fixture/highway
• Chandler, Devin D., 27, assault Class C; following too closely; no insurance
• Sierra, Eduardo, 40, public intoxication; unlicensed carrying weapon
• Ramesh, Saipranav, 19, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
• Rodriguez, Silvio, 27, unlicensed use of criminal instrument
• Rodriguez, Juan C., 25, unlicensed use of criminal instrument (two counts)
• Shumpert, Gregory, 43, false drug test falsification
• Hildabrand, Rowdi, 45, driving while intoxicated
• Davis, Dustin G., 33, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
• Bencomo, Ivan, 23, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Espinoza, Josue J., 31, driving while intoxicated with conviction
• Bell, Eddie, 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; parole violation
• Burton, Gary L., 38, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
Nov. 10
• Coleman, Kimberly, 39, driving while intoxicated with conviction (two counts)
• Glover, Jeremy L., 46, violate bond – protective order; burglary of habitation
• Ashley, Jeramy D., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Carey, Patrick T., 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Henry, Gary W., 62, evading arrest/detention; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of dangerous drug
• Blevins, Michael D., 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Reamy, Tracy, 51, parole violation
• Tate, Edmond, 54, harassment
• Ramirez, Angelo R., 21, violate bond – protective order
Nov. 11
• Washington, Akira, 22, criminal trespass (two counts)
• Wynn, Michael A., 37, criminal trespass
• Brown, Joseph T., 45, assault causing bodily injury
• Rivas, Kelsye, 18, assault Class C – family violence
• Collins, Douglas A., 44, city ordinance violation – solicitation
• Aguirre, Christopher, 26, assault causing bodily injury; disorderly conduct fighting
Nov. 12
• Jones, Eddie L., 51, parole violation
• Garcia, Monica R., 26, burglary of habitation
• Ramsey, Kirstin R., 29, deadly conduct
• Worley, Blake, 20, unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Haynes, Desiree N., 19, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; unauthorized absence community corrections facility; criminal trespass
• Shipman, Ethan I., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Velasquez, Rudy A., 49, driving while intoxicated / open container
• Thompson, Ryan L., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by felon
• Alexander, Danica, 29, theft of property less than $2,500, two or more previous
• Uveda, Angel, 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Campos, Johnny H., 26, evading arrest/detention; resist arrest, search or transport; criminal mischief; attempt to take weapon from an officer
• Williams, Damon L., 20, criminal trespass
• Biscoe, Keshun L., 30, criminal trespass
• Roberson, Justin E., 34, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed carrying weapon
• Newton, Beverly A., 62, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Nov. 13
• Agreda, Esequiel, 32, public intoxication
• Glover, Jeremy L., 46, violation Bond – protective order
• Jones, DeAngelo D., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Billy, Sierra, 22, continuous violence against; assault causing bodily injury; interfere with emergency request for assistance
• Rodriguez, Armando, 36, evading arrest/detention with vehicle; theft of property greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000
• Flewellen, Howard, 43, driving while intoxicated
• Rodriguez, Randy F., 52, driving while intoxicated 3rd
• Lucio, Santana, 23, terroristic threat against person; resist arrest, search or transport
• Martinez, Clemente, 37, driving while intoxicated / open container; driving while intoxicated
• Jackson, Raymond L., 58, indecency with a child – sexual contact
Nov. 14
• Gast, Roger, 65, public intoxication
• Hatch, Shelby, 28, driving while intoxicated
• Williams, Daryl L., 56, driving while intoxicated 2nd
• Gomez, Carlos, 38, driving while intoxicated; ICE detainer
• Till, Randall C., 40, driving while intoxicated 3rd; accident involving injury
• Butts, Ronald G., 74, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; interfere with emergency request for assistance
• Curry, Darrian, 30, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; driving with license invalid with previous conviction
• Gibbons, Kenneth E., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty code 3 less than 28 grams; possession of a dangerous drug; manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Gwinn, David, 36, driving while intoxicated
• Bennett, Lexis I., 24, assault family/household member impede
• Granado, Richard, 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; unlicensed carrying weapon
• Hernandez, Matthew, 28, assault Class C – family violence
• Baker, Terry, 60, criminal mischief
• Mosley, William, 38, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
• Collins, Douglas A., 44, criminal trespass
Nov. 15
• Hollingsworth, Mar, 35, driving while intoxicated 3rd
• Pulsey, Brandi L., 48, assault Class C
• Wallace, Reagan A., 24, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750
• Alvarez, Theresa, 50, driving while intoxicated BAC
• Montero, Jesus, 30, driving while intoxicated
• Garcia, Maclovio, 31, public intoxication
• Garcia, Jose, 29, driving while intoxicated 2nd
• Moreno, Anthony N., 33, accident involving injury
• Linscomb, Jonathan, 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Mitchell, Lavontae, 27, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; aggravated robbery (two counts)
• May, Courtney, 29, fail to ID fugitive intent; fail to yield at yield intersection; speeding
• Gilbert, Amanda, 30, assault causing bodily injury; traffic offense Class C (two counts)
• Meyer, Stacy, 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
— Compiled by Don Hullett