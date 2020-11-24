The 2020 Waxahachie Fire Department Toy Drive is in effect, and each fire department is accepting toy donations.

“The Toys for Kids Foundation is a toy drive collection from the citizens of Waxahachie to the local Salvation Army and their Angel Tree campaign,” shared Julio Hernandez, Waxahachie Fireman.

“The Fire Department collects toys to assist with the Forgotten Angels. They are the kids who were not signed up in time,” said Hernandez. “They may not get all of the benefits of the Angel Tree, but we hope to at least collect toys so that they have something to open Christmas morning.”

The WFD is accepting toys from now until Dec. 18.

According to Hernandez, the toy drive has been a long-standing tradition for more than 30 years, which started in the 1980’s.

The distribution date for the toy donations is Dec. 19.

Additionally, the fire department will also be at Walmart on Dec. 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, for any additional toys.

"It’s a lot of work, and this year there are more people asking for help due to C19. We know the citizens of Waxahachie will come through and help make Christmas morning special for those in need," shared Hernandez.

Community members can bring any toy wrapped or unwrapped.

To donate, visit a Fire Department in Waxahachie or the Administration building.

Anyone interested may go to the addresses listed below:

WFD Station 1: 408 W Main

WFD Station 2: 1601 Cleaver St.

WFD Station 3: 200 YMCA Dr.

WFD Admin: 407 Water St.