Waxahachie motorcyclist killed in crash on FM 1446 Monday afternoon

Daily Light Report

CORSICANA — A Waxahachie resident was killed in a motorcycle accident on Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, at approximately 4:37 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, Texas DPS Troopers were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on FM 1446, about three miles west of IH35 in Ellis County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a black 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on FM 1446 when it went into a left hand curve, which the driver failed to negotiate for an as of yet undetermined reason, according to the release. The motorcycle went off the roadway into the north ditch and through a barbed-wire fence before the driver was ejected.

The driver was identified Arthur William Gibbins III, 46, of Waxahachie. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Chris Macon.

No other information was available at the time, and the investigation is ongoing.