Waxahachie filled with festivities for month of December

As the holiday season draws near, the city of Waxahachie has days filled with fun and activities the first week of December.

Waxahachie residents should mark their calendars, as the month begins strong with the Waxahachie tree lightning, on Monday, Dec. 1, beginning at 7 p.m.

The week will continue with a holiday window reveal and decorating contest from participating downtown merchants. On Thursday, Dec 3, beginning at 5 p.m., merchants will decorate their windows, revealing festive decor.

The downtown kick-off to Christmas and Christmas Tour of Lights take place on Friday, Dec. 4, hosted by Historic Waxahachie, Inc. The tour runs until Dec. 19.

Also on Friday, community members can look forward to the Mistletoe & Holly Christmas Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m

According to the website, "The Waxahachie Junior Service League Christmas Market is held the first weekend in December and offers a unique shopping experience with over 100 vendors. Proceeds are donated to dozens of local organizations. Thanks to all of our supporters and thousands of shoppers - 2019 was our best year yet!"

Tickets are currently on sale online at www.waxahachiejsl.org for $20 each.

The weekend will continue with the on Love Lock Fence Celebration on Dec. 5. This celebration is where people can lock their love as a symbol to be seen throughout the year on the Love Lock Fence. Love locks can be purchased at the Ellis County Museum or the Velvet Angel for $10, or people may also bring their own lock as a token of love.

"The Love Lock Fence will be lit for the Christmas season for added holiday enjoyment. Other light displays include the Ellis County Courthouse lawn, the Waxahachie Downtown Merchant Windows, and a historic home driving light tour hosted by Historic Waxahachie, Inc," shared the Waxahachie Convention & Visitors Bureau website.

Additional information on future events can be found at http://www.waxahachiecvb.com/p/events/waxahachie-holiday-event-listings-2020 .