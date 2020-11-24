Brown Street Church of Christ Community to serve Thanksgiving feast

Brown Street Church of Christ is having its 29th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast, on Nov. 26, through curbside pick-up.

Although this year the outreach looks different, the church will still be serving the community from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Each year, we have a grand, decorated and hosted set-up in our fellowship hall/multi-purpose room offering friendly fellowship and a full hot meal for anyone who attends,” shared Staci Fletcher, a member of the church.

About 500 meals are typically served each year.

“We have been able to keep it going for this long because of the faithful and generous members of our congregation and the leadership of our elders. The church purchases the turkeys, the serving pans and the drinks,” said Fletcher. “Everything else (potatoes, green beans, stuffing, gravy, rolls, cranberry sauces and desserts) are donated by the members of the congregation."

This year, the church is also doing deliveries for those who lack transportation or are unable to attend.

“This year, we are saddened that due to COVID19 we will not be able to do the lunch as normal, but out of abundance caution for our members and community, we felt it was in our best interest to limit it to deliveries and curbside,” explained Fletcher.

The event usually has 50 volunteers who help on the day of the event, in addition to the people that prepare the food.

Fletcher and her husband, Chad Fletcher, deacon over community outreach for the church, have organized the event this year.

The focus is mainly on Waxahachie residents, but anyone who needs a meal on Thanksgiving Day is welcome to stop by.

The church is located at 2471 Brown St., Waxahachie, TX 75165.

For additional questions, call 972-937-8855.