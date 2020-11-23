White Rhino Coffee participates in Angel Tree program

The local coffee shop, White Rhino Coffee participates in their 3rd annual Angel tree event, after many of their holiday events were limited due to high COVID-19 cases.

“Typically, we have several different holiday events, but due to Covid cases skyrocketing, we are very limited. Hopefully next year we can send you over a ton of events during October-December,” shared Kelly Gullett, the Events Coordinator for White Rhino.

For their angel tree, the White Rhino team partnered with SWAGG, a family-oriented ministry that shares the love of God by offering Serenity, Wisdom, Agility, Grace, and Guidance to foster and homeless children.

“Our goal in doing angel tree is to provide an opportunity for our community to come together to serve children and families in need during the holiday season,” shared Gullett. “We have 65 angels on our tree. This year has been particularly challenging for so many and we want to give back and ensure these families feel loved.”

During a usual holiday season, the coffee shop would have a larger angel tree and more activities.

“We usually have a big Angel Tree Night where our customers have the opportunity to interact with and meet the angels. Santa comes, we have hot chocolate and cookies, and the children collect their gifts! It’s always a beautiful night filled with community, fun, and joy!” shared Gullett. “As with many things, it will look a bit different this year! Though we won’t be able to have our party, we look forward to hearing stories about the children receiving their gifts and hope that we can add some magic to their holiday.”

Additionally, White Rhino will also put together food packages for these families that will provide them with a holiday meal.

“We are honored to be able to serve with SWAGG and so thankful to our customers for wanting to give,” said Gullett.

The SWAGG organization is led by Nikki Ranson, and they serve the community with 10 uniquely designed programs that creatively boost the self-esteem and confidence of children who are faced with traumatic situations.

For more information on SWAGG visit http://www.swaggprograms.com .

Folks can visit their local Waxahachie location and grab an angel card from the tree. They then can have the barista sign them up and they'll be given an envelope to take.

Participants can find a gift card for their angel and bring it back on or before Saturday, Dec 5.

To keep up with White Rhino updates, visit https://www.whiterhinocoffee.com/?fbclid=IwAR2olLPQda4FIz7kPv8y8GtHIdH71Uvw1yMdVe9i17E4htYM9x2LaEgo8RM .