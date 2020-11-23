2 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Ellis County Sunday

Daily Light Report

Two men were killed in an accident Sunday afternoon in Ellis County involving two vehicles.

According to a news release, at about 6:01 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on the IH45 southbound west service road, approximately 100 yards south of the 244 exit in Ellis County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a disabled grey Puegeot mini van was being pushed south by two men in the far right lane of the west service road, with three men inside the mini van at the time. A grey 2013 Dodge Ram pickup, which was traveling south on the west service road, struck the rear of the mini van for an as of yet unknown reason, according to the release, and the driver of the Dodge failed to control its speed.

The two men who had been pushing the mini van were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1, Chris Macon. The three men in the mini van were not injured. Their names have not yet been released.

The Dodge driver, Valentine Campos, 59, of Corsicana, was arrested and taken to the Ellis County Jail, where he was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, a 2nd degree felony.

No other information is available at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing.