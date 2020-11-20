ROISD holds annual Holiday Card Art Contest, announces winners

This year, Red Oak Independent School District had more than 150 entries from elementary students for the 13th annual ROISD Holiday Card Art Contest.

“It rotates between Elementary, Middle School and High School each year. This year was Elementary – we had about 150 entries, narrow down to 26 for voting, then Board would usually pick top three. Due to independent voting this year, we had a couple ties, so we included the winner on the cover and top five finalists” on the back of the card, shared Beth Trimble, executive director of communications for ROISD.

The card is shared with ROISD staff and mailed to elected officials, business partners, and area school districts.

The winner and finalists were chosen as follows:

This year’s cover winner:

• Isabella Platt from Red Oak ES

Five finalists:

• Allyson Baltazar, Wooden ES

• Amaris Bustamante, Eastridge ES

• Ella Ann Frazier, Eastridge ES

• Sydney Nguyen, Schupmann ES

• Hope Samuels, Schupmann ES

Additionally, all eligible employees received a bonus this holiday season, presented in the holiday card.

"Because what we did, is we do the Christmas cards. So we do the artwork contests and then usually around the same time it’s decided if we have funds to give a bonus to employees," shared Trimble. "So they received information today that they’re getting $250 on top of their pay increase this year. So it’s a one-time bonus because we gave a $3,000 step increase and a three percent raise to all other employees not on the step process."

Staff received news of the loyalty payment in a special board video announcement sent via email and through the holiday cards.

“This has been a year of tremendous challenges, yet each employee continues to rise above and provide the high level of service we expect for our students,” stated ROISD Board President John Anderson.

“We have sought unique ways to thank our employees this year. We’ve partnered with Whataburger for meals for transportation and maintenance staff. Soulman’s BBQ gives each employee a free meal for their birthday; Chick-fil-A and Sonic regularly provide special items for employees. HR has surprises for substitutes each month, and we honor our monthly Heart of a Teacher winners, for just a few examples,” said Superintendent Brenda Sanford. “We are truly seeing the district and our community unite, and having the school board provide additional appreciation is a blessing for staff to receive.”

During this holiday season, the district is also participating in Toys For Tots for the first time.

“Most campuses are doing independent things. We have a Toys For Tots drop-off here at the administration building. Most campuses are doing things. We do canned food drives at schools; they do toy drives," said Trimble.