Historic Waxahachie announces new Christmas Lighting Contest, tour

Historic Waxahachie has announced its Christmas Lighting Contest for the holiday season, in place of its annual home tour.

This new program was created since the pandemic has put a halt to so many of the community’s usual Christmas activities.

“For the last two years, Historic Waxahachie has done the Christmas tours in Historic Hall. With COVID, we want to make sure that homeowners and all visitors are safe. So instead, but trying to be a help to the community by bringing people in and also giving people something fun to look at. We thought that the tour of lights would be a fun activity,” shared Candace Ahlfinger, board member over public relations.

This contest invites those who have houses that are 50 years or older to decorate their houses and join the fun. This includes houses built in the 1970s.

“We want to give back to our community,” explained Emily Glidewell-Finch, president of the group, “But we also want to ensure the safety of everyone. After careful consideration, we decided to cancel the annual home tour and, instead, replace it with an opportunity to brighten the lives of our residents and bring in visitors.”

The voting period for the contest will run from Dec. 4 to Dec. 19.

“So it’s a good chance for people to decorate. I know I’ve seen people starting to decorate already for Christmas, some positive news, and it’s a chance for people to get out with their families in cars so they’re not exposing anyone or being exposed,” said Ahlfinger. “And drive around and see the lights to get their spirits up and hopefully it will also bring in people from outside ... so we get people who come in and spend some money in Waxahachie and help out our community that way.”

Anyone is able to vote and does not have to be participating in the contest.

“They just need to decorate their house with lighting, and then people have the option of driving by and there will be a website where they can go and they can vote. Anyone can vote ... It is limited to people’s (houses) whose homes are 50 years old or older because that’s the vision of historic Waxahachie,” shared Ahlfinger.

Folks can go to https://www.historicwaxahachie.com/tours/ for additional information.