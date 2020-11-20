Faith Family Master Academy 5th grade students participate in egg drop

Daily Light Report

The Faith Family Master Academy in Waxahachie had their fifth-graders design and build a container that would protect an egg under stressful conditions.

This egg drop is part of an experimental investigation that tests the effects of force on an object.

According to a news release, "Students had the freedom to design their container the way they wanted, but were encouraged to think about recycled materials, along with being creative in how they would protect their egg."

On the day of the drop, students dropped their containers from the top of the gym. The students then checked their egg to see if it had cracked, been smashed or if it remained intact.

Out of 40 students' entries, only eight eggs survived the drop.