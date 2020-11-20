Ellis County launches annual Toys for Tots campaign

Daily Light Report

The Ellis County Toys for Tots Campaign has launched and is open for family and agency toy applications. The campaign is hosted by the Ellis County Marine Corps League Detachment 1452.

The application is open until the end of the day on Monday, Dec. 7.

According to a news release, "The Campaign Coordinator may extend this period if he deems it to be necessary. (Children from the ages of newborn through 14 years old will be served during this campaign season)." Families may sign up over the phone or online through one of two third-party organizations:

Waxahachie CARE is accepting Family Toy Applications for all Ellis County residents, except for Ennis residents, over the phone or on their website, 972-923-2273 and www.waxahachiecare.org .

The Ennis Bluebonnet Call Center is accepting Family Toy Applications for Ennis residents only, over the phone at 972-695-3524.

Additionally, all applicants must provide proof of residency and birth certificates for each child listed on the application. No copies will be kept on file; however, these documents must be visually verified. Applicants will also be asked for their annual income to ensure their family meets the criteria of the program. Exceptions will be made for special circumstances, according to the news release.

If applicants have questions, they should discuss their specific concerns with the professional who completes the application over the phone.

The Campaign Coordinator will approve or disapprove all cases based on the individual application and the total number of toys available for distribution.

Agencies and non-profits may request toys in order to serve the children in their organization by filling out an application (Agency and Non-profit Request Form) on the website. Proof of 501 (c)(3) designation must be emailed to the campaign at ellis.county@toysfortots.org.

All applicants must have a conversation with the Campaign Coordinator prior to their request being considered.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our toy collection efforts have been very slow and are desperately needed so that we can fulfill all applications for the families that are in need. Over 100 toy collection boxes are distributed throughout the county and toys may be dropped off at our warehouse at 216 N. College Street in Waxahachie," shared Campaign Coordinator Robert Bell.

Monetary donations may also be made by check (written to ‘Toys for Tots’) or by cash and delivered to the warehouse or given to one of the campaign committee staff members, and 100 percent of these donations will be used to purchase toys to augment any and all possible shortfalls. "We are nearing the 2,500 mark on the number of children requested for, through individual family and agency toy requests," Bell added.

The campaign launched Nov. 1. Their goal is to approve all of the applications submitted come Dec. 8, but without more toys and more family and agency toy requests, they warn they may not be able to reach every child in need.

For additional information, or to assist the Ellis County Toys for Tots campaign this year, contact the Ellis County Coordinator Robert Bell at ellis.county@toysfortots.org .