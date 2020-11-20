Ellis County Partners with John Maxwell Team to host 2020 Live2Lead experience

Daily Light Report

Ellis County is joining with the John Maxwell Team to host the free 2020 Live2Lead Appreciation Experience for first responders and servicemen.

According to a news release, "This year is the 7th annual Live2Lead event, where John C. Maxwell and other world-class leaders will teach practical lessons designed to help individuals in all spheres of influence grow to their maximum potential."

On Dec. 4, this virtual appreciation event will welcome first responders and servicemen with the ultimate leadership training experience. Participants who join will have the opportunity to be a part of virtual leadership sessions, virtual expo booths, and virtual network and chat sessions with fellow first responders and military members, according to the release.

"As a former police officer and former military service member, I invite you to take a transformational leadership journey with me. It’s a journey which will inspire you to not only change your world, but to positively influence the community whom you so faithfully serve. And as John Maxwell says, 'leadership is influence, nothing more, nothing less,' " said Stan Lewis, executive director with the John Maxwell Team.

This experience will be presented by a panel of well-known guest speakers, including Emmy Award-winning entertainer Steve Harvey, COO of FOCUS Brands Kat Cole, former CEO of The Ford Motor Company Alan Mulally, ex-NFL player and former Olympian Johnny Quinn, pastor of Life.Church Craig Groeschel, and No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. John C. Maxwell.

“Now more than ever we must continue to support and empower our law enforcement and servicemen to be the best they can. Day after day they willingly put their lives on the line to protect our communities, our homes, and our loved ones. This is a small token of appreciation for a profound debt of gratitude in which we owe them,” said Ellis County Judge Todd Little.

For more information and registration, first responders and servicemen can visit https://bestofsouthwest.org/.