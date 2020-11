Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Nov. 2-8

Waxahachie Daily Light

Nov. 2

• Diaz, Cristian, 19, Burglary of a building

• Williams, Eugene S., 57, parole violation

• Coleman, Charles C., 36, theft of a firearm

• Smith, Kalon D., 22, parole violation – accident involving injury

• Taylor, Timothy J., 58, driving while intoxicated; unlicensed carrying handgun

• Tapia, Ruben A., 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Hernandez, Yasmeen, 20, assault causing bodily injury

Nov. 3

• Gonzalez, Miguel A., 25, possession of drug paraphernalia; traffic offense Class C

• Martinez, Samuel J., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; expired driver's license

• Hairston, William 49, forgery of a financial instrument greater than $75

• Crosby, Delilah M., 33, criminal trespass

• Truillo, Isiah, 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 4 greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Nov. 4

• Beebe, James B., 54, driving while intoxicated

• Silva, David, 34, assault causing bodily injury

• Ponder, Jason, 26, violation of bond – protective order; continuous violence

• Morris, Michael G., 25, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; traffic offense Class C (three counts)

Nov. 5

• Kitchens, Corey L., 32, driving while license invalid with previous conviction; traffic offense Class C

• Watts, Garron D., 22, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; assault family/household member impede; assault family/household member

• Keefer, Kathryn, 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Blair, Michael 21, assault family/household member / impede

• White, Brianne N., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Kennedy, Cordell, 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams

• Conner, Jovonte, 22, disorderly conduct

• Azua, Annettel A., 18, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; public order crimes Class C; traffic offense Class C; liquor violation Class C

Nov. 6

• Jiles, Demodrick J., 37, no driver's license

• Villegas, Ennis, 26, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

• Aguirre, Jesse 22, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

• Crittendon, Jerrol, 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; aggravated robbery

• Young, Toderick O., 48, parole violation

• Cowan, Tai J., 40, assault family/household member / impede

• Couch, Colby G., 26, assault causing bodily injury; Interfere with emergency request for assistance

• Roybal, Matthew 28, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Perez, Cameron L., 18, evading arrest/detention

• Biscoe, Keshun L., 30, criminal trespass

• Wallace, Tylan D., 21, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Gonzales, Jose F., 29, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury

• Waters, Christian, 19, criminal mischief less than $2,500

• Mounce, Blake 49, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person

Nov. 7

• Horne, Dashun L., 22, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Montague, Devin C., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

• Landa, Jesus A., 17, tamper with Identification number; unlicensed carrying of weapon; unauthorized use of a vehicle

• Alferez, David M., 41, driving while license invalid with a previous conviction; fail to maintain financial responsibility

• Jones, Jeremy, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Lee, Mason D., 37, obstruction or retaliation; evading arrest/detention; driving while intoxicated; parole violation

• Darrell, Mitchell, 17, aggravated robbery

• Black, Shelby L., 18, aggravated robbery

Nov. 8

• Cox, Joshua, 18, aggravated robbery

• Williams, Dejuan A., 39, aggravated robbery; continuous violence

• Saucedo, Rodolfo, 24, driving while intoxicated

• Letsom, Dawn M., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic facility

• Morales, Joe N., 50, assault Class C; no driver's license; speeding

• Wheeler, Yvanna, 31, fail to ID fugitive intent; fraud use/possession identifying INF; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance

• Hill, Ladareen D., 23, assault causing bodily injury

• Amador, Yajaira M., 39, assault Class C – family violence

• Rodriguez, Mariano, 55, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

• Gomez, Jose J., 53, public intoxication

– Compiled by Don Hullett