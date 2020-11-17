New mayor to be sworn in soon in Maypearl

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

The newly mayor-elect for the City of Maypearl is set to be sworn-in this Thursday, Nov. 19, at next City Council meeting at the City Hall in downtown. Mrs. Joy Landry will be taking the reins of the top position after former Mayor JoAnn Mathers is stepping down.

The soon-to-be Mayor Landry is the wife of Alan Landry, and the couple have been active residents of Maypearl for eight years now. Mrs. Landry says, “I look forward to being a part of our growing community soon.”